When I first came to the area back in 2017, I never expected to stay long-term.
I was trying to escape a bad situation back in Pennsylvania, and to be honest, it was a way out.
But then I got here, and everything changed.
My delivery truck with all my belongings wasn’t set to arrive for another few weeks; all I had was what I could fit in my car — an air mattress, a small TV, some clothes, a DVD player and all seven seasons of “Gilmore Girls.” That was about it.
Until I met Betsy and Rob Iler at Kenneth Boone’s Easter celebration — my first day in town, and Kenneth still had the kindness to invite me. Betsy insisted I borrow a whole bed from her as her son was away at college; and Rob insisted he deliver it and bring it inside for me.
Woah, I certainly wasn’t in Pennsylvania anymore. I wondered why everyone was so nice. Who were these people?
That’s when I started to learn what I now know to be true: Elmore County isn’t just a rural area. It is a family.
Sure, Tallassee — and Elmore County as a whole — has its set of issues. It’s a rumor mill worse than I’ve ever seen; there are cliques and it’s hard to break in as an outsider; sometimes the city and its residents can be our own worst enemy. However, when there’s a tragedy, we rally. When there’s a cause, we support. When there’s a new business in town, we visit. We encourage people to succeed and help those who need it.
Just like a family: We may not always like each other, but we always love each other. (I hated when my mom said that growing up, by the way.)
I say all this for two reasons.
First and foremost, I love Elmore County. Especially as an “outsider,” I see just how much potential this area has; I see it in the people and the businesses, in the city organizations working for our residents. I see it all around, and I believe it wholeheartedly.
Secondly, I returned to Tallapoosa Publishers for one reason, and one reason only: This is my family.
When Mitch Sneed died, we lost the head of our family. We scrambled; we grieved; we had no idea what we were doing. But we were family, so we forged ahead. We did our best to honor Mitch every single day.
And as I somehow sit in his office today (I still can’t wrap my head around all this), I vow to do that once again.
Mitch knew how important local journalism was. It is the lifeblood of a community. It provides checks and balances to our local government; it gives us the opportunity to recognize all the amazing folks in our community; and it keeps citizens informed — no matter what. If you have a question about what’s happening in the community, we will have an answer for you. And if we don’t, we’ll find it.
We will write about the good, the bad, the mundane, and everything in between because that’s what Mitch taught us to do.
“Mitch Sneed be everywhere.”
That’s what we will strive to do: Be everywhere.
Lizi Arbogast is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.