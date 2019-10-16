Dear Editor,
Bravo and congratulations to the Tallassee High School music department's bands and choruses on their recent stellar achievements. Such performances are the results of talent, dedication, diligence and pride — attributes that fuel any drive to superiority.
THS choral and band programs' soaring successes are not only attributed to their students but equally to the teachers/directors who have chosen to remain and make THS's music department their homes.
Instead of lifting the bar of excellence then springboarding to more lucrative jobs at seemingly more prestigious schools, they chose to stay to dedicate their talents to their students, their school and their town. For that they deserve praise no less spectacular than those rewards to which they've led their charges.
Congratulations and thank you.
W. C. Bryant
Tallasssee