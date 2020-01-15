Today, I would like for you, the readers of The Tallassee Tribune, to take a moment to honor an outstanding citizen who will be leaving our community in the next few days for a new life in Birmingham.
Linwood Erb, a 1964 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, was attending John Patterson (now Trenholm) Technical School when Dr. Johnny Long convinced him to come to Troy in 1965 to be a member in the first “Sound of the South” band. Linwood was an all-state clarinet player and an outstanding jazz saxophonist, but Dr. Long needed a tuba player so he assigned him to sousaphone that first year.
Mr. Erb finished his bachelor of music education degree at Troy and began a teaching career in 1970. He taught in Marion for many years and later in Fitzgerald, Georgia. His bands earned superior ratings in most, if not all, contests and competitions entered. Mr. Erb then came back to Alabama and served as band director for Elba High School before returning to Marion and finally to Tallassee.
Having served on the U.S.S. Forrestal as an “Admiral,” it is wholly appropriate the call sign for Forrestal is FID: Fidelity, Integrity, Dignity. Admiral Erb exemplified all of these when he came to Tallassee in 1987. He was hired to replace Mr. Ed Watkins, the “Colonel,” who had served as band director since 1949. It couldn’t have been easy. There was no way to replace Mr. Watkins; he was a legend in the profession.
However, I am firmly convinced that no one in the world but Mr. Erb could have done it. He had a philosophy of slow and steady winning the race. He didn’t try to put his own stamp on the program immediately; rather, he figured out a way to make the THS Band his own while honoring the traditions established by the previous director. Mr. Erb’s easy charm, quiet grace and professional demeanor created a legacy that lives on. In fact, Southside Middle School annually presents The Linwood Erb Award to the student who best exemplifies character and musicianship in the SMS Band.
Mr. Erb was a member of the 151st Alabama Army National Guard Band for 24 years. He also is a member of the National Band Association, Alabama Bandmasters Association and Phi Mu Alpha among other organizations. Since his retirement in the mid-1990s, he has been a fixture on our campuses in Tallassee, always willing to conduct a rehearsal, teach a private lesson, or even give words of wisdom and advice to young band directors.
This man has taught us all how to deal with change in our lives. We not only saw him transition a band program, but learned to love his family. He showed us how to bravely deal with illnesses and health issues. The Admiral is a courageous man.
On a very personal note, Mr. Erb has always looked after me, I suppose because I was a Lee-Troy man like he was. One of the worst days came when I was when I was fired from Robert E. Lee High School. A lot of times, people don’t want to help someone tainted by non-renewal. Somehow, Mr. Erb heard about my situation, and within a day or so of the news getting out, Mr. Erb was the first phone call I received. He called and said he would help me any way he could. He said he would recommend me to Carl Stewart and Ron McDaniel, who were administrators here at the time.
All these years later, I’ve spent a career in this town and my children are growing up here. My parents and my aunt transplanted themselves from Montgomery to Tallassee, too. Were it not for Linwood Erb (and Coach Mac might think it was for worse, not for better!), the Bird bunch wouldn’t have landed in this town.
So, as Mr. Erb leaves Tallassee for a new life in Birmingham, I want to thank him publicly for being not only a great band director and musician, but for being a great man who selflessly put the needs of others above his own. Thank you, Admiral, and God bless. We will miss you.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a regular columnist for The Tribune.