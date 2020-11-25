Thursday is Thanksgiving but it is Thanksgiving 2020. Health officials are asking Americans to limit their holiday guests.
My family and I traveled to the Jacksonville/St. Augustine area of Florida last year and originally, we planned to hit the road and do it again this year, but we heeded the travel warnings and will be having Thanksgiving at our house.
This means I will be cooking. Maybe not as much as usual years, but I will be preparing the bird and the trimmings at the Rodgers house this year.
2020 has been a year of unexpected events. It has been a difficult year for many.
In times like these, we have to look for the positive — choose to see the glass half full. Sometimes we have to be grateful for the small things, like coffee. I really like my coffee maker but it really boils down to the coffee I am thankful for my coffee — and creamer! Hot water. Who doesn’t love hot water? I am thankful for it. The simple things are easily taken for granted if we do not practice appreciation for them. Find your simple things and find joy in them, no matter how small. Maybe it’s your favorite shade of lipstick or that houseplant you have been growing in the window sill. Maybe it’s a favorite song. Or an old T-shirt that feels so soft and fits just right despite the tiny hole near the bottom left seam.
Family. Never lose appreciation for your family. I am really, really, thankful for my family.
This will be the first time my oldest daughter, Jamie, will join us for Thanksgiving in two years. I am so thankful to have her and my youngest daughter, Hannah, together, at the table this year.
I am so incredibly thankful for my husband. He works so hard, both at home and at Lake Martin Dock Company where he operates that huge barge with the excavator on it, and so much more. This week I believe he is building a seawall, a concrete seawall. I don’t know for sure but it’s probably 2,000 feet long, 6 feet tall and 5 feet think… OK, I may be exaggerating a little. But I am not exaggerating about how much I appreciate him. We are complete opposites, but like magnetic poles, and a popular Paula Abdul song, “Opposites Attract.”
To show them my appreciation, I will be in the kitchen cooking up their favorites this week.
I cook often but on Thanksgiving, I really try my best to make the entire day so very special. We start by watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which I am also thankful for this year. Watching the parade is a tradition I literally cannot remember a Thanksgiving without.
Then we spend the rest of the morning cooking — I say we but I really mean me. I will be in the kitchen making mac and cheese, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes — not from a box — all while the girls run in and out for a quick peek. By this time, the turkey will be done and warming in the oven because it will have cooked overnight.
They say change is good and often it is, but traditions like these are what last from generation to generation.
Now that you have read all about my Thanksgiving plans, I want to wish you your best Thanksgiving. I am also grateful for each of you. Thanks for reading and enjoy your week.
Carmen Rodgers is bureau chief of The Tallassee Tribune. She can be reached at carmen.rodgers@tallasseetribune.com