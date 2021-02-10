The further away we get from the 20th century, the more distant rock and roll as a cultural touchstone becomes.
Every few years, a new act is heralded as The Next Big Thing, and after a lot of fanfare and TV appearances they fade away.
Popular music, by its very nature, is meant to be somewhat disposable; yet, for those of us who love it, so much of it is enduring and becomes even more powerful and meaningful over time.
To wit: the last time a rock album was at the top of the charts was 30 years ago. A recent internet meme pointed out this fact: if “Back to the Future,” a film based on events three decades prior, were made today, Marty McFly would be shredding the guitar licks from 1991- era Nirvana – the last rock ‘n’ roll group that dominated radio.
Good music is out there, and rock is an influence. I am a fan of jazz, blues, classical, Broadway, rhythm and blues, soundtracks, choral and band music, country, hip-hop, bluegrass – just about anything. If it has a great melody, interesting lyrics, and a good beat, radio programmer Doc Kirby said it right: a good song is a good song is a good song.
Having established that, streaming services are loaded these days with some fantastic documentaries about musicians of the pre-rock and rock ‘n’ roll era (and beyond). A sure sign that rock and roll is getting older is the number of available films on the subject. Some recommendations follow.
ROLLING THUNDER REVUE: A BOB DYLAN STORY BY MARTIN SCORSESE (Netflix) Scorsese is a noted director (“GoodFellas,” “Taxi Driver,” et al), and has helmed musical features before – notably the Rolling Stones concert film “Shine a Light,” and even another feature on Dylan called “No Direction Home.” But this one is just way cool! We, the audience, are taken on a circuslike thrill ride through Bob Dylan’s 1975-76 tour across America that collected poets (Allen Ginsberg), Byrds (Roger McGuinn), guitarslingers (Mick Ronson), artists (Joni Mitchell), former girlfriends (Joan Baez), record producers (T Bone Burnett), and all other sorts of people under a gigantic tent of entertainment. The circus traveled from town to town on RVs and buses, seemingly at random, not making much money but certainly making a lot of memories. Dylan, who spins contradictory fables about himself and others, is certainly putting on a show as the ‘characters’ weave in and out of the movie, leaving the viewer wondering
what was real and what was imagined. I enjoyed it so much, I plan to watch it again.
FIFTY BY FOUR (Amazon Prime)
David Crosby from the Byrds, Stephen Stills and Neil Young from Buffalo Springfield, and Graham Nash from The Hollies met, by chance, at a party and began harmonizing. Within a few days, they were performing at Woodstock! Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young created beautiful music that has lasted far beyond the time in which it was recorded, but the behind-the-scenes ego trips (not to mention drug trips) that fueled and broke up the band are all told in this insightful, truthful documentary that features archival clips as well as modern day interviews with all four musicians as well as their associates and producers. Quite simply, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. These guys work magic when they are together, if they can stand to be in the same room long enough to press the record button.
ALL OR NOTHING AT ALL (Amazon Prime)
Frank Sinatra was the greatest interpreter of popular song in the twentieth century. Period. This four-hour documentary, which I watched over two nights, takes us all the way back to Hoboken, New Jersey, where Frank was born and raised, dreaming of the big time in New York City, the skyline of which he could see across the Hudson River. Frank’s ups and downs are shown in entirety and with detail. After winning a talent show, he becomes the vocalist for Harry James, then Tommy Dorsey, then a solo headliner selling out the Paramount Theatre.
From there, Frank manages to become an entertainer who can do no wrong as he is awarded for movie performances and record sales all while an adoring public can’t seem to get enough. He then goes into a personal downward spiral for a few years, then just when he is counted out, re-emerges stronger than ever. The jewel of this documentary is the rare footage of Frank in an early 1970s concert setting performing some awesome versions of his hits. Highly
recommended, if you have the time.
CLIVE DAVIS: THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES (Netflix)
You may not know the name Clive Davis, but you know his music. As an Artist, Repertoire man for Columbia Records (hired by Mitch Miller!), he gave us Janis Joplin, Santana, Billy Joel, Blood Sweat & Tears, Loggins & Messina, Chicago, Earth Wind & Fire, Pink Floyd, and Aerosmith. Later, he founded Arista Records, and had tremendous success with Barry Manilow, Carly Simon, the Grateful Dead, Dionne Warwick, Brooks & Dunn, Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, and Whitney Houston among others. He is currently the Chief Creative Officer of Sony Music Entertainment, which puts him back in charge of Columbia Records as well as other labels under their umbrella such as RCA Records as well as Arista. This documentary was a musical education for me, and I learned a lot about the business side of the industry.
HITSVILLE: THE MAKING OF MOTOWN (Amazon Prime)
Join Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson as they reminisce over the founding of a record label that defined what Gordy called “The Sound of Young America” in the 1960s. Berry Gordy came from a large (he was 7th out of 8 children) well-connected Detroit family, but yearned to be a part of the record business. His jazz record store went out of business and he found himself a penniless songwriter until Jackie Wilson recorded one of his compositions. Gordy used that
money as the foundation for Hitsville, U.S.A., a home where he set up everything needed to make hit records: a choreography class, a charm school, talented composers, and of course the best studio band in the business that backed The Miracles, The Supremes, The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Jackson 5, and more. His theory on what grabs a listener’s ear is still true,
and of the documentaries reviewed here, this might be the most educational and entertaining of them all.