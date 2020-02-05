Christmas has come and gone. December went by in a flash for me but for the children of my
family, they thought it would never get here. Everyone seemed satisfied. I asked for two things and I got one of the two things I asked for. I asked for a new toilet seat and a waterfront lot on Lake Martin. I got one of the two and that ain't bad I don't guess; the new seat will serve me well. The family started coming in about 10 a.m. First it was Ronnie and Tammy and shortly afterward in came the three granddaughters with their husbands and my great grandchildren. I have five.
We had a big dinner and then gave out presents. I could tell by the shape which present was mine. After a lot of laughing, talking and more eating and drinking, they started leaving to go to other places with different kinfolks plus most of the little ones were needing a nap and this old man could use a few winks in the recliner too. It all came to pass and the next thing I knew I was at home all alone. I spend time alone but after everyone leaves it is a different type of alone.
I decide to go for a reminiscent ride. I go to Rose Hill Cemetery to the family plot. I know and you know they are not there but I go by every few weeks to check on things.
I pull up and get out. There are the graves of two brothers, a sister and my parents. Mickey was the brother nearest my age and I remember the year Santa brought us a BB gun each.
The mill was getting good time and Daddy was as proud as we were over the BB guns and Mama worried we would get hurt.
A year or so later we both got roller skates; those skates lasted us a long time. I can remember replacing wheels and letting the skates out as our feet would grow.
I said earlier I know Mama and Daddy were not there. Their memories are and my trips always refresh my memories. From the cemetery I ride to downtown Tallassee.
I go up Sistrunk Street. On the left was the Ford place, two grocery stores and they sat cases of oranges, apples and many other fruits, candies and nuts out on the sidewalk to entice shoppers to buy. I don't know if my sense of smell was better in those days but I still remember all those smells even today.
There were two 5- and 10-cent stores on what we called the one-way street. John Waldrop was the town Santa Claus on the west side of the river and there was only one Santa, not one in every store, restaurant and kindergarten around town. There were decorations, not like we have today but pretty just the same. I very well remember the artificial candles that were in the windows, some red, some green and others blue.
I used to pretend I could see in the mill houses and look at all the extension cords around Christmas time.
I would go upstairs in the Company Store and look at the toys. These were better quality than the ones displayed in the ten cents stores and I can't remember a plastic toy in the bunch. It is time to go on so I turn my truck towards the area that I grew up in.
First of all there were only two vehicles in our area when I was little. Mr. Happy Hethcox had a Chrysler and Mr. Fred Coleman had a Ford. The mill put a garage on the far end of Herd Street; it had five stalls in it and it stayed empty for years because no one had a car. The mill company put those car garages at the end of almost every street. There may still be some in existence; I will look for them. As I approached the area I lived in, my mind changed about everything and went back to who lived where back then. Perry Mason lived on the end across the street from John Waldrop (Santa Claus), the Burnetts, the Jones boys, Pete Hale and his brothers, the Seller boys, the Britts, Frank Turner, the Lindseys, Harringtons, Ballentines, more Lindseys, Rowes, Hethcox, Fraziers, Colemans, and I could go on and on but on an average of two to three boys my age up to five years older than me, we all ran around together. We played together, went to school together and fought together but nobody else had better not mess with any of us because we stuck together. These streets were almost empty.
I saw one boy with a plastic pistol and it looked like it shot some type of arrow. Up the street near the old First Baptist Church a young girl of about 5 years old was trying to ride a two-wheel scooter. This was it; with a let-down feeling I drove on toward the house thinking of where we lived back then. I remember one Christmas when all six of Daddy and Mama's children were at home and in the house with their families. The noise was deafening and Daddy was sitting in his recliner taking it all in, one of his son-in-laws commented on how loud it was. My daddy answered with, “Someday when we are all gone this is what the remaining ones will miss most of all.”
I'm the last one left and oh, how I miss that noise.