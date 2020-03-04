Some writers research an article to death; I had rather write about things I remember and that's the way this article will be written. It covers a person's whole lifetime of what I can remember about her.
Let's go way back to the days when Roosevelt, Eubanks and Knox Streets were all known as Racketville. The Yates family lived on Eubanks Street, I think. Mr. Yates would take his granddaughter by the hand and they would walk to town. Mr. Yates worked at Versal Bakers Barber Shop in downtown Tallassee.
The granddaughter's name is Elaine Yates and I can't begin to tell you how many times I saw
the two of them make that trip to and fro from Racketville to town and back. Let us jump forward a few years. This was before McDonald's or Crispy Chick, and Five Points was where CVS Pharmacy is now located.
Larry Glass was the owner and operator of Five Points Service Station and it was a Chevron
Station. Larry and I talked about an advertising gimmick connected with Chevron and we decorated around the gas pumps and called it Chevron Island. We needed a couple of pretty Hawaiian girls in full costume to welcome the customers. Elaine Yates was one of the girls we selected. The girls were a hit and Larry had a successful advertising gimmick. Let us take another jump, this time to about 1998.
Elaine got in touch with me at my Coffeebreak TV Show and she said she was coming to Walmart on Gilmer in Tallassee (the old Walmart). Would we help her advertise a book signing she had planned? A lot had happened in the years since she was a young Chevron Island girl. She married a local boy; his name was Tony Grant. You may remember his daddy, Harold Grant. I remember when he bought the A.B. Dennis Hardware Store in Carrville. It seems like Tony was some kind of engineer and they lived in Louisiana and this is where Elaine wrote her first book. I asked her if there were any new books in the future and she quickly said “Yes, I have a passion for writing and I hope there will always be another book in my future.” We got one of her books “Roses for Chloe” and for some of us she gave a brass lapel stick pin of a rose.
My daughter-in-law stuck the pin into the cover of the book and it is still there safe in her bookcase. Recently Tammy (daughter-in-law) and I were talking about books and Elaine's name came up. I wonder how she is doing? I heard her husband had passed away sometime back. I got on the computer and punched in Elaine Grant, author of novels and she popped up — an older picture of her as she looked some years ago and a more recent picture I guess is how she looks today. Her writing has won her many awards after “Roses for Chloe.” She wrote three novels for Harlequin, then back to an award-winning novel “Cavern” that takes place in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and another book “Make Believe Mom.”
In all she has written about seven books or at least that is how many I have found. Five are on sale on the computer; I couldn't resist so I ordered the ones I mentioned. I haven't contacted her yet but I will. She is now living in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia. She can look out the window and see the Blue Ridge Mountains. Elaine has a grown son and two Australian Shepherd dogs.
If you remember her as I do, look her up. Her email is on the computer. It has been good reminiscing. Coming soon if not already here “The Valley” and “The Spirit of Rock & Roll” are her two new books.