I found a dime.
I picked it up, looked at it and thought of the thrill this would’ve given me as a young boy growing up in a cotton mill town.
The next decision was what to do with this newly found treasure. When I was 11 years old, World War II was just ending. Here in the South, wages were still very low and stayed that way through the 1950s.
In 1957, a doffer in the mill made about $55 a week and a supervisor was less than $70 a week. A dime was a big find
Coca-Cola had 6 ounces to a bottle; Pepsi and RC Cola had 12 ounces, so I didn’t drink many Cokes. I went for one of the big drinks and a candy bar that was 10 cents and no tax. The only place that charged a tax was the Five and Dime Store and that was in tokens.
A dime meant so much they had a song “Hey, Buddy, Can You Spare a Dime?”
Speaking of Five and Dime Stores, a person can spend hours in a bonafide Five and Dime Store. The only real Five and Dime I know of that’s still in existence is one in downtown Branson, Missouri. Even though the prices have changed, the products and smell is still the same. If you’ve ever smelled oil, cloth, cheap talc, 39-cent perfume and a candy coating all mixed into one, that is the way a Five and Dime Store smells.
Remember a dime is 10 pennies, two nickels or a dime and each is spent differently. Candy was 1 cent a piece and that consisted of suckers, penny gum, jawbreakers, Hershey’s Kisses and a variety of other things.
Worlds of things could be bought for a nickel. A drink — everything from what we called a belly washer to a big orange — candy, Baby Ruth, Powerhouse, all-day suckers, and Paydays. Ice cream, you had a choice of one scoop, a big boy, a Dixie cup or Popsicle.
A person could get two red dot cigars for a nickel. We had a corner café and pool hall combination that would sell to anyone of any age. Me and my brother decided we were old enough to try a cigar so we took a nickel in and said, “I think we’ll try a Red Dot.” He threw two cigars on the counter; we grabbed the cigars, tossed him the nickel and away we went down in the woods behind the house to light up the cigars. It looked like folks sending up smoke signals. Before we finished I was wishing I’d bought something else with my nickels.
The picture show cost a dime until you turned 13 and I tried to stay 12 as long as I could. I fudged and fudged but eventually the ticket people caught on and told me I had to quit being 12. Instantly the price went to 30 cents and my movie-going slowed tremendously.
During the war we could buy saving stamps for 10 cents and I would feel very patriotic and buy a stamp. It took $18.75 cents to buy a $25 bond. The temptation was too great. I would get about a dollar to a dollar and half, get in a tight and cash in my stamps.
A lot of things could be bought with a dime — a bag of popcorn, a chocolate soda at Lawless Drug Store, a day-old cinnamon roll at Lloyd’s Ideal Bakery, two games on the pinball machine at Baily’s Café. All of these things happened when I found that dime. Someday I’ll tell you about people buying a Coke and a Goody Powder — a guaranteed cure for a headache.
I’ve got to go, I need to look behind the seats in the car or maybe behind the couch. I may find another dime.
Ronald Brantley is a longtime weekly columnist for The Tribune.