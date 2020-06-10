I've got a little age on me and just about everything has up and left me. I guess they didn't want to stay on a sinking ship.
I talk to quiet a few old friends and classmates and they are always talking about things we can't do anymore. For instance I can't squat anymore. Squatting was one of the big things in my life. The same is true of running or anything that takes physical energy.
You must remember even though it doesn't seem like it, I've been here a long time. I was along time before anybody in this area ever had a TV. Not many people had a good radio; nobody had ever heard of a frozen TV dinner or pizza. Now there are whole selections in a grocery store that say frozen foods.
I was here when they started using penicillin and some people were skeptical of it. There was no such thing as a microwave or radar. You won’t believe this but there was no such thing as a credit card. Girls had never heard of pantyhose or the pill and only women were and girls were allowed to wear earrings. We put things in the closet; I was here before people came out of the closet.
Even though there is one in about 100% of all pockets and purses, I was here before ballpoint pens and when they first came out they were expensive for the times. In case your ballpoint ran out of ink you didn't toss it in the trash because most refills were piggy back. They didn't put ads on ballpoint pens at first; that was used on matches. A lot of movies and books use folding matches to solve their mysteries. They either have a nightclub or club address on them or the killer writes the phone number on them.
We thought fast food was fixed to eat while on a driving trip; it could be a cold baked sweet potato or banana sandwich and a jar of tap water. We were not only before computer dating but as a tter of fact we were here before computers. The school library had books in it. Compton put out a set of books designed to look things up and we used them. By the way it was hard work but fun work to know you traced it down and found what you were looking for.
We started to school in the first grade; today if a child can crawl, he is eligible for some school. He can go to pre-kindergarten, then kindergarten, then fist grade. Most children don't know their mothers; they know the woman who picks them up and puts them to bed.
Talking about radio we listened to AM radio. The first FM radio I listened to outside of our house was WRFS in Alexander City, and we had an FM antenna outside of our house for that.
At school typing class was taught on manual typewriters; electric typewriters came later. One of my biggest regrets is that I didn't take typing lessons and I have suffered because of this.
I remember when if you bought something that said made in Japan you instantly thought it was something cheap. It most likely came from a 5- and 10-cent store which really did sell things for 5 and 10 cents. Speaking of 5 and 10 cents, you could buy a Coke, Pepsi, pack of chewing gum, a big candy bar like Baby Ruth, Power House or Payday for only 5 cents. A pack of Kool-Aid was 5 cents and we ate a lot of Kool-Aid. Let me name a few more 5 cent items — a big pickle, a Dixie ice cream cup, a cup of coffee with free refills, make a pay phone call or park a car for one hour at a parking meter, all for 5 cents. By the way if you had two or three coins in your pocket the coins would jingle and if you had a quarter or half dollar you could flip it or some people said thump it and it was not uncommon to see someone doing this.
About the cheapest I can remember gas was 13 cents but just think, 13 cents. Kerosene was from 5 and 10 cents per gallon and people kept kerosene around for a thousand reasons. Everything from cooking, medicine, to keeping saw blade clean from pine tar while sawing wood. Some cars were less than $1,000. I bought a new 1955 Chevrolet for $1,800 — that would hardly cover the insurance today.
There has always been a difference between the sexes but I very well remember the first person I met that had a sex change operation which is now more common. It was a person from Shorter who came into our barbershop on Gilmer Avenue and said someone told him I went to dealer sales and I could buy anything.
“Well, I'm looking for some classy costume jewelry.” I said I would see what I could do and I did. He bought a lot of costume jewelry from me.
I came along before a lot of things but enough is enough for one day.
We will talk more on this subject later.
Ronald Brantley is a longtime columnist for The Tribune.