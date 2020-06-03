I got to thinking, I've got a birthday coming up.
I was cleaning out some file cabinets and not too soon may I add, I ran up on this little book and I looked at the cover. It said 1934 and it was presented to me by Tammy, Amanda and Hanna. “Whoa,” I said, “they left Cora out,” and then I looked down and they gave it to me in June of 1994 which was before Cora came aboard the Brantley Train.
I read through this book which took about 30 minutes. I'll tell you a little about this book. Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin were around causing trouble. An ad in a magazine said, drive it only 5 miles and you'll never be satisfied with with any other low priced car — Chevrolet.
We had some outlaws around. Dillinger, Bonnie and Clyde, and Pretty Boy Floyd were all killed in 1934. They made federal prison out of Alcatraz. Puerto Rico requested statehood; that was 86 years ago and it hasn't happened yet.
By the way a dollar was worth only 60 cents, shiny.
Most cars were black at that time. I looked it up now, the most popular colors for cars are white then black.
The two most famous songs for 1934 was “Blue Moon” written by Rodgers and Hart and it has been recorded by everybody — my favorite version I think is by Dean Martin. Another song that came out was “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” it is good by everybody.
The best actor was Clark Gable and the best actress was Claudette Colbert. They made a movie together, “It Happened One Night,” and it won the Academy Award.
“Rinso White, Rinso Bright” a happy little wash day song. I doubt if there is anybody around that remembers 1934. There may be but not many.
I thought I would give you some prices of some things. The people around here did not make average wage — we earned the bottom scale. If minimum wage was 70 cents per hour, that is what the people in this area was paid. The average income was $1,601 per year. A new car was $625 and a new house was $5,972. The majority of the people here lived in mill houses. A loaf of bread was .08 cents; the cheapest I can remember a loaf of bread was 15 cents. It was baked in Jordanville and they had to go up to 17 cents and the people in this area tried to boycott them.
A gallon of gas was 10 cents; I think the cheapest I can remember was in 1957 I was going across Texas and the average price of gas then was 13 cents and this was because of a gas war. Back then gas wars were common between Independents and major oil companies. The biggest independent was Rose Oil Company. A gallon of milk sold for 45 cents and there was a dairy on every corner. I can think of five within walking distance of downtown Tallassee. Well, that is about all the prices I can think of that would be of interest.
By the way the life expectancy of a man was 59.7 years. I think that is for both but they never said how long a woman lived. Franklin Roosevelt was president in 1934. I'll almost bet you don't remember who vice president was. I'll tell you before I finish the article. Now don't fudge and read ahead. The first launderette came out, up until then there were plenty of laundries but none where you could put a coin in and wash your laundry. I can remember when laundry mats became popular. Everybody wanted to get into the action. One or two in Tallaweka, Jordanville, East Tallassee, Tallassee, Riverside Heights and Tallapoosa City. I can only think of two left and one of the original ones.
Gerber's baby food became popular and Ivory soap was the most popular soap. If I am not mistaken it was discovered by accident. In one of my articles, their logo or should I say one of their logos was Ivory Soap prevents housework hands.
There was a pretty young actress and a pretty old actress, Sophia Loren — pretty young — and pretty old was Pat Boone. Even though Pat was born in June one of his most famous songs was “April Love.”
Then there was Ronald Brantley — sign painter, barber, TV host for 16 years and writer of the Coffeebreak article for 2- years, daddy, granddaddy, great-granddaddy and Christian.
Oh, by the way the vice president that term under Franklin Roosevelt was John Garner. I was born on a Monday if that means anything.