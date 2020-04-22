When you are about 13 to 15, you run up on some hard decisions to make. The weather is warm, the days are long and you hear the 6 o’clock mill whistle blowing.
The first thing to do is build a fire in the stove and have it ready for Mama to make biscuits and put them in a hot oven as soon as she walks in from the mill.
Mama and Daddy work on the third shift (night shift) and we didn’t have a car so they have to walk from the mill, about a 15- to 20-minute walk.
After we eat and do our chores, the rest of the day belongs to us. Parents didn’t worry about us finding something to do, they knew we would be OK. In case of a severe accident some one would let them know. It would have to be severe because they didn’t like to be awakened during their sleeping hours.
A lot of time was spent trying to make a dime for show fare on Friday and Saturday. Friday was cowboy day in East Tallassee and Saturday was cowboy day in West Tallassee. There wasn’t much we would not do for a dime, as long as it was honorable and we would give it some thought if it was dishonorable.
Our attention could be changed at a snap of the fingers. For instance, if we were looking for scrap iron and we came to a creek. There was nothing to stop us from going skinny dipping if the creek was deep enough and if it wasn’t we would probably dam it up. Maybe if it was a branch we would catch tadpoles or make pine bark boats and float them until we got bored.
In the summer if we ran across blackberries or muscadines we could spend a good hour or if the vines were big enough we could spend another hour climbing and swinging and hollering, “ahhh-ugh-ahhh” like Tarzan.
If you had a little money you could buy a bottle coke for 5 cents and sell the bottle for a penny.
Most the time we got an R.C., which was big enough for me and my brother. Where can a person get a deal on a drink for 2 cents each? And by the way if he had 3 cents and you had 2 cents he got a little more than you did. Scrounging through trash piles, our town had three or four big ones, hunting for scrap iron, bottles or anything else that may make a few pennies.
By this time it is getting on into the afternoon and all the wood boxes have to be filled for Mama to cook supper and to start tomorrow. Cut a little extra kindling and go door to door tonight trying to sell it so you would have a dime or so to start the day with. After supper and all the scraps were put in a bucket, a scoop of hog shorts and some water was mixed in a 5-gallon bucket then carried to the hog. The mill company furnished a place for hog pens and just about every household had a hog. These hogs were fed the entire year to get ready for hog killing time when the weather got really cold.
After the hog killing time, new slabs from the sawmill was brought in, repairs were made and a new pig was put in the pen to start the cycle all over again. After the hogs were fed, boys and girls would meet under the street light; every street had at least one street light.
There was always plenty to do. Take fishing canes and try to swat chimney sweeps or bats. On rainy nights we would sit on Mr. Bill’s porch and tell stories. Sometimes we would sit on the street corner and make big plans for the coming day and very seldom did we follow through with those plans.
Mama and Daddy would get ready for work and Mama would ask what we did that day. Our answer would be, “nothing. There ain't nothing to do around here!”