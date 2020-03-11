The other day we were driving toward Montgomery. The radio was on an oldies station when Crystal Gayle started singing, “Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” and immediately my mind went to Camp Shelby, Mississippi. For some reason I had to go downtown Hattiesburg. The military vehicles did not have radios so I was in my pickup and another soldier Roy Norman of Tallassee was riding with me.
It was back in the ’70s — 1977 I believe — the song became a hit and to this day every time I hear that song I think of Roy Norman. I'm sure this happens to you and that's the way it is with a lot of songs. I started thinking back to the people and songs and how songs reminded me of people. I won't give names on all the stories but they do remind me of these people. For instance, back in the days when Elmore and Tallapoosa Counties were dry counties, a bunch of the old drinkers got their haircut at my shop.
One man in particular as a young man was a popular athlete in our town. He graduated, got a good job, had a beautiful wife then he discovered alcohol. He and his wife finally separated and divorced. His drinking got so bad he lost his job, wife, child and home. He would drink anything from shaving lotion to rubbing alcohol. He would watch as his wife drove by and after she remarried he would mention his love for her. He knew what had caused his problems and blamed no one but himself.
Around 1980 George Jones put out “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” I knew that would be the day this old drunk would stop loving her. I think of him when I hear this song and I can picture him standing there hoping she would drive by. He would look at me and say, “Isn't she the prettiest thing you've ever seen?”
I've told you the story of my daddy and how he came to love Patsy Cline and the song “Crazy.” When I was young, Porter Stalnaker organized a quartet and I became a member of it along with Robert Kenney. Robert and I and as many as you could pack into a ’50 Studebaker would take off going to different churches or to Montgomery. We sang from the time we left until the time we got back and enjoyed every minute of it.
One of the big gospel hits of the time was Red Foley and “Peace In The Valley.” The Jordanians sang it with him I think and it was probably the biggest song to come out in 1951. Later Elvis put out the same song and it became a hit all over again. Just about every time I hear “Peace In The Valley,” my mind goes back to those wonderful days when we rode around singing those songs. Robert Kenney always comes to my mind when I hear that song.
Floyd Cramer put out the song “Last Date.” Dorothy Lynch brought me the contest rules and for the fun of it we sat down in the backroom of the Tiger Cafe located where Britt's Veterinary is now located — I wonder how many can still remember this restaurant. We sat down and played with the tune and wrote words to the song. Lo and behold we won. I don't know how many entries they got, maybe we were the only one but at any rate we had a lot of fun and I always think of Dorothy Lynch. She was a go-getter and gave 100% to everything she did.
Like I said earlier songs have a way of putting me in different places with different people. A local man got a divorce or should I say his wife got a divorce. He would drink and walk the floor at night and then drink some more.
After awhile he would get up the nerve and call me, sometimes in the middle of the night. I had the Coffeebreak Radio Show and later the TV show. My phone would ring and on the other end would be his voice. Play “For The Good Times” by Ray Price on your morning show. I would try to accommodate him as much as I could but when I could not it would upset him to no end. He would get to drinking again and call me, ranting and raving. I tapped one of his phone calls, let him hear it and threatened to have him arrested. He has long been dead but whenever I hear that song I think of this man.
I was on duty in Panama, I went to a Navy club to get a sandwich. While there someone played the jukebox and the song was “Angels Flying too Close to the Ground” by Willie Nelson.
I guess I could go on and on but I'll save more for another day. Listen to the music; it may be someone’s favorite song and brings back a lot of memories.