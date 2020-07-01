I kind of know what I want to say I just don't know where to start. He has always been a part of my military life even when I got drafted into the Army. The days and nights we traveled together to camps, recruiting, even to foreign countries, and he never changed. We watched them build three armories: One is now used as the City of Tallassee shop; the second is now the Tallassee Recreation Center; the third is the present armory on Gilmer Avenue.
He was not a big man in stature and somewhere along the line he picked up the nickname Runt, which fit him naturally. He worked himself up through the ranks and became Command Sgt. Major, which is about as high as you can get. Just a few stories about us. He smoked a corncob pipe for years and years.
I went to a dealer auction in Columbus, Georgia, every Monday. One Monday night they put up a box of corncob pipes on the auction block and tried to get a bid, 5 cents a pipe and everybody laughed, but no one raised my bid. With over 100 plus a lot of other things, I came home.
We always had coffee at the armory each morning and on this morning, I carried in that box of pipes.
“Pick you out some,” I said.
He opened the box and looked then shut the box.
“You didn't see any you wanted?” I asked.
“I want them all,” he said.
I hated to give him that big price I paid for them so I told him they were a gift from me.
Some years later he came into the barber shop and said, “Bud, you need to be looking for me some pipes. My supply is running low.”
For years I was a heavy smoker and in 1989 I had to have a throat operation. I quit smoking cold turkey. Sometime later Runt quit. Someone asked him how and why he quit and he answered, “I knew if Brantley could quit as much as he smoked, I could too. I tried it and I haven't smoked anymore.
One time we went to Birmingham for the National Guard on a recruiting mission. There didn't seem to be a vacancy in town as far as motels were concerned.
They were having drum and bugle competition. Motel after motel we went with no luck, finally we stopped at a Days Inn and no luck there. I put my luggage down in the waiting area, pulled two big chairs up and made myself at home. The manager came out and asked what I was doing.
“Waiting on a vacancy,” I said.
About 15 minutes later we had a room with one bed. I had slept with Runt before in a pup tent so why not a motel bed. We had a good laugh.
One time at Camp Shelby I think we were scheduled to have a parade and give out awards. As we set everything up someone said we did not have any amplifiers. Runt said get Sgt. Brantley up here. When I arrived, he told me we did not have any amplifiers and for me to read out the awards when they were to be presented. One of the officers said, “but we don't have any amplifiers.”
Runt answered with and I quote, “Sir, Brantley don't need no amplifier.” I never figured out if that was a compliment or not but we had the parade and gave out the awards.
I had a problem. I was a divorced man, raising a young boy.
I would take him to drill with me. There was a group of boys that lived on the street next to the armory. I was the recruiter and I went to meet and talk to someone about joining the guard. My son (Ronnie) was playing football with the other boys. Someone tackled Ronnie, some others piled on and there he had a broken arm. This was before cell phones. They started trying to make contact with me and when they did I hurried to the armory.
“Where is my boy?” Runt took him and they left.
I went to the emergency room and Runt was a getting him ready to go to Montgomery. He took everything in stride but I knew my son was in good hands.
We had trips to some foreign places and I always knew we were in good hands and no one was over us. Now for you people that have been in the military that may be hard to understand but to those of us who have, we know the value of this type of leader.
This friendship has lasted these past 30 years since our retirement and we saw each other every week or two in all that time he never forgot he was Command Sgt. Major and I was one of his troops. I'm sure any one of the hundreds has stories about like mine to tell, anything from purple martins to how to catch a fish.
We all will miss him. I'm sure they have fixed that crooked finger and all the angels have camouflaged their pup tents. Sleep well, my friend.
Ronald Brantley is a longtime weekly columnist for The Tribune.