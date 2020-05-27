I have a great-granddaughter and she is like all great granddaughters, she says some things that are funny to me. Her name is Natalie Ruth and in the future I will refer to her as Natalie because it's easier to write than great-granddaughter.
Natalie likes mud puddles or just mud in general. She is a little over 2 years old and will sit in a mud hole as quick as a cat can blink his eyes. After getting out of the water and getting scolded, she will say, “my hiney is wet.” Trying to keep from laughing I said, “you will have to watch your step-ins.” Immediately my mind went back to my young youth when little boys didn't say step-ins or braziers in public.
Back before the 1920s step-ins went by names like rompers along with other names. The first step-ins had a slip like top a long with the bottoms. Then came just the step-ins and they lasted into the ’40s and into the ’50s when the bikinis and later the thongs took over. I don't know about young girls but young boys wouldn't touch a pair of step-ins with a 10-foot pole. Just the mention of them in public would make the roughest, toughest boys blush and stammer for something to say.
My two oldest sisters helped with the laundry and we had to hang the laundry out to dry. They hung their step-ins and braziers in the bathroom to dry so I guess they were a little shy too. Sometimes in the 1950s things began to happen. Each college had girls dorms and boys dorms; they were separate. It was my understanding a lot of dorms are co-ed now and that's hard to believe. But before all of this panty raids began to get popular and sometimes with the help of the girls. Ask your granny if she was ever a victim of this prank and by the way by this time they had quit calling this piece of underwear step-ins and started calling them panties.
If you are not popular with panty raids, go pull out the old movie that came out in 1984; the title was “Revenge of the Nerds” and it will bring back those days vividly. By the way by this time the nerds had become a popular name but that's a story for another time.
Let's jump over to bras. Yep, we call them bras today. Television has loosened up a lot as years have come and gone. A very young movie star made a movie when she was still a teenager, “The Outlaw.” Her name was Jane Russell and she got a contract advertising Cross Your Heart bras. Jane was a buxom girl herself but they put a Styrofoam mannequin beside her and Jane would draw a cross on it to show you the strength of the bra. Later they let you see a girl in a sweater; today quite often they show you a woman with no top on.
And on TV is a show, “Naked and Afraid,” where the man or woman goes stark naked — a great distance from the days of embarrassment over a pair of step-ins. I can remember when department stores had to cover a mannequin if it was not dressed. Watch out for mud holes and step-ins or you might get your hiney wet.
I've had quite a few brain jogs lately; I think these coronavirus talks have brought a lot of it on. One of the scariest things I've ever seen and I imagine some of you younger ones have never seen someone in an oxygen tent. There are so many modern ways of taking oxygen this day and time but years ago if you needed oxygen they put you in a clear plastic tent that started at the patients head with big signs on the door entering the room and on the walls, absolutely no smoking oxygen in use high explosive.
As a young man I associated this with death because it seemed to me like they used this shortly before someone died. I remember zippers on the side of the tent and the doctor or nurse would unzip it, work on the patient then zip it back up. I take oxygen at night; I think it is because I am wearing out. They don't unzip the tent anymore; I just stick two prongs up my nose, make sure I have water in the plastic cup and turn it on.
Right now it is set on 2; I guess as I wear out more they may run it up some. I sure am glad they don't use the tents any more; those things scare me. I have over the years learned to pay homage and give thanks to those that have helped me. As you know I have only one child and he is now a 52-year-old man; his name is Ronnie.
When Ronnie was little he was allergic to everything. I had a doctor and it seemed like Ronnie was always having an attack of one kind or another and each one got worse. I've looked at him time and time again in one of those oxygen tents. Nothing looks more helpless than a 5-year-old in an oxygen tent. One day he lost his breath and I knew he was having a bad attack. I put him in the car and started down the road. Dr. Russell was not Ronnie's doctor but he lived in Emfinger Subdivision. I pulled into his yard, knocked on his door. When it opened, I said. “Doc, help me and my boy.” He went to work on him and less than 30 minutes later Ronnie was breathing good. Thank God for doctors like Melvin Russell; he has been a dear friend and doctor.