People in the Tallassee area have noticed some things going on at Gilmer Avenue; just about where the four lane ends and the two lane begins is a two-story building. It was really a three story if you counted the basement and the basement was important in the days of Tubby's. Some of the things going on is the tearing down of the house next to Tubby's. Let's slow down and take all of this in sections.
What was Tubby's? It was a restaurant that catered to teenagers and young people in the 1940s and ’50s. Sweet sixteen parties and gatherings were held downstairs. The jukebox was the main attraction, plus the 15-cent burgers and 5-cent drinks made it almost affordable for teenagers. Most dates in those days were held on a $1 budget or less.
Gilmer Avenue was a two-lane, concrete highway that ended at Tubby's. Most people when giving directions referred to this area as the end of the pavement and anything above Tubby's was Highway 14. Later Ned Butler put radio station WTLS across the street from Tubby's. Tubby's son was Marvin Cadenhead; Marvin and I started school on the same day. In those days, grades were split up in alphabetical order. My class was A through H and I was a B for Brantley. So, me and Billy Clyde Atkins all the way through to Joseph Hornsby were in the same class. Marvin and I were in the same class and were friends but not buddies. From Herd Street to Tubby's was too far away to buddy with someone when our only transportation was walking. I have walked farther than that but we generally buddied in our own neighborhood.
I'll get back to Tubby's building but first let me tell you this is also the intersection of Highway 14 and Burt Mill Road. This is all built up now with housing and businesses but back in those days it was way out in the country. Just as you turn on Burt Mill Road were some huge chicken houses that stayed until a few years ago. After Tubby's was closed another couple opened up the Rebel Cafe. I remember doing all the sign work for this business.
I like pretty women but I don't like a dirty mouth on men or women. Tallassee had one of the prettiest women around. I had never met her or spoke to her but I liked everything about her. The way she dressed, the way she carried herself — she was just pretty. One night I stopped in at the Rebel Cafe and placed an order to go. I looked around and there sat two women: one of those being the woman I thought was so pretty. The other lady I knew and she invited me to come and sit with them until my order was prepared. I accepted the invitation and took a seat facing the pretty lady. After I was introduced they continued the conversation I had interrupted. I never heard such filth and nastiness come out of one mouth. By the time she finished her conversation and my order was finished, she was no longer the pretty woman I had admired for so long. Sometimes when I go by there that memory comes back. In later years Bernard Huey purchased this property for his appliance repair business and used it for storage until present time. What will happen now that the little house has been torn down and moved? The Tubby's building itself has been emptied it looks like and around it has been cleaned up. What will happen there? I don't know.
I wrote this article on what I remembered, not researched. I do know this: A lot of boys and girls got their first kiss there and a lot of couples started going steady there. Boys pinned girls and let them wear their T-jackets. As soon as a boy or girl got their driver licenses they wanted to go to Tubby's. This was very important because it let everyone know that they were of age. A lot happened at Tubby's and that is all gone now. Just like the ones that enjoyed Tubby's, most of those people are gone also.