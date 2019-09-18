I started saving things and keeping scrapbooks when I was just a youngun. The scrapbooks I kept were the cheap Five and Dime Store type — not the type that would withstand the steps of time. Let us take a trip back to the 1940s and early ’50s.
I went to school with a boy by the name of Sonny Butler who lived on Friendship Road. On the first day of school the new teacher was trying to get to know us, so she let each person stand and tell what he or she did that summer.
When it came Sonny's time he said we did our farm chores, came in for dinner and after dinner we laid on the front porch and listened to Hank Williams then went back to our chores. Shortly after then Hank became a national hit and everybody was trying to get their voices to go up and down so they could sing “Lovesick Blues” like Hank Williams.
After such a short time it seemed like everything Hank put out was a hit and everyone was buying those 78 RPM, MGM records of “Your Cheating Heart,” “Half as Much,” and “I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry,” just to name a few.
I told you about the scrapbooks but I started keeping one.
The news came Hank was dead and his mama had gone to West Virginia to pick up the body.
A small funeral home in the little town where his driver had stopped picked up his body and had it embalmed and ready when she got there.
They ran a quick autopsy on the body.
The newspapers ran an article on the death not knowing the hungry public wanted to know as much as it could find out about the 29-year-old singer who had just come out with an altogether different kind of song written about the area his second wife came from.
The song “Jambalaya” was an overnight success.
Mama carried Hank’s body home.
I don't know where Hank's first wife was; his second wife was in Louisiana.
On Sunday after New Year’s Day 1953 they carried Hank to the backside of the cemetery and buried him.
The night before it was cold but 15,000 people showed up and walked through that little living room of his mama’s house to pay their respects.
Little did anyone know the entire country responded in shock.
On Sunday Roy Acuff, Red Foley and Ernest Tubb showed up with many of Grand Ole Opry stars at the city auditorium. I was only 18 years old but already married and we went to the funeral.
Over 20,000 people were in the streets to pay honor to Hank. Ernest sang “Beyond the Sunset;” Red Foley sang “Peace in the Valley;” and Roy Acuff sang Hank's own “I Saw the Light.” Then Hank was buried in a one-plot grave. Some days later it was announced the graveyard would be closed until after daybreak the next morning .
Before it got daylight they moved Hank to another location to where he is now located. Hank's mama bought her a lot nearby and Audrey (Hank's first wife) bought a lot next to his even though they were no longer married. Hank’s wife at the time of his death was at the funeral but did not come back when they changed burial sites.
As weeks went by they tried to say Hank’s marriage to his second wife was not legal but the courts threw this out saying the marriage was valid.
Mama took over Hank’s estate saying Hank’s net worth at the time of his death was $5,000 dollars but money was coming in from royalties of the many songs he had written plus he had three songs that had not yet been released.
One of those was “Kowaliga” and the paper showed a picture of the Kowaliga fish camp which was located at the end of the original bridge. Hank had other songs but he could not write music so they still sit there waiting for a tune to be put to them.
Audrey, seeing what was happening, announced to the press she was going to fulfill all of Hank's dreams by going on the road as Audrey Williams, Hank Williams’ wife and her Drifting Cowgirls.
She never got up an all-girls band so she went on the road with George Morgan’s old band The Candy Kisses. Audrey was a total flop. No one thought she could sing except Hank and he only thought that because he was in love with her.
Hank's mama favored Audrey over Hank's wife and Hank Jr. had no objections to his mama being buried next to his daddy. Audrey is now dead and Mama is dead but the monument and Hank's music live on.
There is a lot more I saw in that scrapbook I could tell you about but my space won't allow it. Maybe some day I'll write a follow-up story.
Hank had it right when he said “I'll never get out of this world alive.”