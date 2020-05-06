Mother's Day will soon be here and I am sitting at my kitchen table writing my thoughts. I have had two filing cabinets for years and years. In those filing cabinets I keep my tax records, bill of sales, insurance, collectibles and pictures. Recently I decided to go through these cabinets and discard the things I no longer need. Let me rephrase that last statement: I am going to get rid of part of my junk and I'm going to keep the other part of my junk. I keep running into things that remind me of Mama.
I found a Dick Tracy badge in with some of the things she kept in a cigar box. No value except to her and me.
My brother Mickey's draft notice and number and the notice he was classified 1-A, which meant he could be drafted at any time.
Mama never wanted to lose one of her children, not even for a short period of time. Oh, how she dreaded the thought of him being drafted but World War II ended and the Korean War had not started so the draft was no big rush.
Mickey was killed in a car accident; Mama was trying to make sense of it all and she had made the statement if he had been drafted he may still be alive. We tried to convince her we never know what will happen.
In talking to one of Mama's grandchildren and they were talking about remembering their visits, they said they enjoyed their visits as long as they remembered Mama’s rules and that was Mama, ruled the kitchen and the fridgerdaire.
It may be a GE or Maytag, maybe a Norge, but at our house all refrigerators were refridgerdaires.
Nobody rambled around in Mama’s refridgerdaire.
Mama had no training but she could grow any kind of flower. She didn't go in for fancy flowerpots; Mama took any kind of bucket or container and put a flower in it and it would grow. She never threw away tea leaves or coffee grounds; she put them around her plants and they grew.
Mama had a night blooming series and when it got ready to bloom all the kids and grown-ups went out on the front porch and watched it. This plant lived for years and years and if I remember correctly the blooms would open between 9 and 10 p.m.
I was the only one in the family who drove. My sister was too young, my daddy refused to drive and I was leaving. Mama decided it was left up to her so she gathered up her nerve, studied, took the test and started driving.
With the help of all the neighbors looking out for her, she managed to go the grocery store, post office and my barbershop. She wasn't the best but she was the most careful driver in town.
One day Mrs. Lyles got sick. Nobody was at home but her little daughter Marsha who was too little to drive. Marsha ran to Mama’s house which was just across the street and told Mama her mother needed to go to the hospital in East Tallassee, and Mama didn't like to drive across the big bridge from West to East Tallassee. Mama gave it about one second of thought and put Mrs. Lyles into the car and to the hospital they went. To me and you that may not be much but to Mrs. Lyles and all the old women who lived in the neighborhood, it was a lot.
Mama had no education. She was put out to foster parents before she was 10 and they put her to work in the mill. Somehow, she learned to read and write real well and all the time I was in the service she wrote me some beautiful letters.
She kept me abreast of all the things going on and about once a week I could expect a letter from mama. As the years have come and gone, I didn't save the letters they have become more and more important to me.
She didn't try but oftentimes Mama could be funny. She didn't try to help the kids with their homework; she left that to the older kids. If we had a question we asked our older sisters, or me, I always ask my older brother.
Dale was the baby of the family and all of us had left home by the time she was in grade school. While she doing her homework one day she asked Mama if she could name any extinct animals. Mama told her to put down skunks. We all got a big laugh and Mama took it good too, and skunks do stink.
When my daddy died, Mama sat down and didn't say much. For the next two days Mama just followed instructions. If we asked her what to do she answered, “Whatever you think will be all right with me.” Right before the service they asked the family to meet together to say any last goodbyes. Mama was a short person who could look into the casket but not get close to Daddy. Mama then said, “Will you boys pick me up so I can get closer?” She then said, “I just want to kiss him one more time.”
She did and that was my mama.
A short time later she had her first stroke; a little later she had another stroke. She laid at home unconscious for many months until she died. Someone asked, “Wasn't that hard on you children?” No... she was Mama.
If you have a living mama, cherish her; she is Mama.