When searching for a song that featured the word “corona” to play on my first radio show following the announcement of our societal shutdown, I immediately thought of “Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard” by Paul Simon.
The jaunty Latin-styled tune was Simon’s first solo hit single after his split with former performing partner Art Garfunkel two years earlier. The line I needed was there: “Goodbye to Rosie / the queen of Corona."
It kicks off side two of Paul Simon’s first solo album, released in January of 1972. Leaving it on the turntable, I started finding clues to our current crisis between the lines.
The real star of the album is his guitar. As “Rolling Stone” said in its original review, “Simon can make a vocal solo with guitar accompaniment sound like a complete production job.” This is the truth. Although there are interesting people playing with Paul – members of the Jamaican reggae band Toots and the Maytals on “Mother and Child Reunion;” French fiddler Stephane Grappelli on “Hobo’s Blues” — the overall effect of this album is it is extremely personal and a definite break from every expectation that came before it on Simon & Garfunkel albums.
There are songs about somebody stealing his Chinese food; a boy who becomes a man after encountering a revival preacher; the dangers of uppers and downers; and unemployment.
But the lyrics in some of these songs have been speaking to me across the 48-year gap between its release and our present situation.
A great example comes in “Peace Like a River”: “Misinformation followed us like a plague / Nobody knew from time to time if the plans where changed.”
From “Mother and Child Reunion:” I never been laid so low in such a mysterious way.” From “Run That Body Down:” “Went to my doctor yesterday / She said I seem to be OK. She said, Paul, you better look around / How long you think that you can run that body down?
How about these lines from “Armistice Day:” I’m weary from waiting in Washington D.C./ I’m coming to see my congressman but he’s avoiding me. Weary from waiting down in Washington, D.C. / Oh, Congresswoman won’t you tell that congressman, I’ve waited such a long time, I’ve about waited all I can.
Finally, in the album closer “Congratulations,” he sings: I notice so many people slippin’ away. / And many more waiting in the lines in the courtrooms today
Lest someone reading this think I have turned Paul Simon’s work into some kind of holy scripture, I need to explain the importance of this particular album.
Some folks in Tallassee know my parents only as one of the managers at Super Foods or secretaries at State Farm.
Thinking back to that winter of 1972, imagine young Chris and Sherril setting up housekeeping as young marrieds in an apartment on Cherry Street in Montgomery.
They say every time they hear songs from this album, it takes them back to those early days:
Mother worked as an operator at the telephone company; Daddy was, by that point, in charge of the dairy and frozen food department at Winn-Dixie (he had already been there several years by then).
My dad invented surround sound — well, maybe not what you would hear in the movie theaters, but the idea of building and installing speakers all over the house. He had every room wired for sound, so when the radio or TV was on, you could hear it everywhere. And although I wasn’t there for the early days of my folks’ union, I can certainly remember hearing albums such as this one being played quite often and through the whole house.
This week, the Coronavirus Challenge™ is to pull out Paul Simon’s first solo album and take a listen. You may remember that spring of ’72 as if you were actually there!
