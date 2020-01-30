A demoniac who could not speak was brought to Jesus, and when the demon was driven out the mute man spoke. The crowds were amazed and said, "Nothing like this has ever been seen in Israel." But the Pharisees said, "He drives out demons by the prince of demons."
Jesus went around to all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom, and curing every disease and illness. At the sight of the crowds, his heart was moved with pity for them because they were troubled and abandoned, like sheep without a shepherd.
Then he said to his disciples, "The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest."
— Matthew 9: 32-38
Speech is one of the most important ways we communicate with others.
We need words to express our feelings, to ask questions, to find answers, to laugh.
What would life be like if we could not communicate with words? Without words, life would become very difficult.
The above passage from the gospel of Matthew is about a man who became silenced by a demon. He is mute. He is isolated. He cannot interact with others. Jesus brings him back to life in a sense that he breaks the prison of his isolation.
In the movies and on TV, demons are often presented as big and scary. There are many programs and films about demonic possession and exorcisms.
And so demons don't have to be big and scary. In fact, they even prefer to be invisible so they can have more power over us.
A mute spirit, sadly, is not rare to find all around us.
Many people walk sadly, with heads bowed down. Many are afraid of sharing what is inside their hearts. They live isolated lives of exile.
There are many ways that the mute spirit can get to us, too.
We did something wrong. It’s painful and we’re afraid to confess it. Maybe someone hurt us and our hearts closed off to forgiveness because of pain and hurt.
Maybe we never heard anyone listening to us with attention and so we even don't believe that we matter.
Perhaps we don’t believe that we are any good, or that somebody — anybody — would be sincerely interested in us and being our friend.
What about God, our best friend?
There are many reasons we can let this mute spirit come into our lives. But it doesn’t have to stay there.
Let us pray and reach those who are sad. Lift up those who are locked in pain, and who are unable to trust.
Fr. Mateusz Rudzik is the pastor of St. Joseph Church and School in Tuskegee and St. Vincent De Paul Church in Tallassee. For more information, please visit www.stvincent-tallassee.org.