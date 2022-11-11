Our annual Veterans Day assemblies are being held throughout our local schools this week.
The public, as always, is invited to join with any and all veterans from all services.
This program is one of the highlights of the school year, particularly the one at Southside Middle School, where I spent most of my teaching career. Grown men and women, as well as even the most jaded and cynical teen-agers, are always moved to tears by the presentation.
The first Veterans Day was celebrated at the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, the armistice that ended World War I. In fact, for many years, this holiday was known as Armistice Day.
Raymond Weeks of Birmingham, Alabama, was a World War II veteran who pushed hard for this celebration to become a federal holiday. He led the Armistice Day celebrations in his hometown from 1947 until his death in 1985. He petitioned President Dwight Eisenhower to name this observance as a national holiday, which it became in 1954 and has been ever since.
The middle school has hosted this assembly for several years, with each year increasing in sophistication as far as the number of students involved in numerous activities. We have always had assembly programs for veterans in our community, but the one at the middle school has become the biggest. The school goes out of its way to find veterans and first responders at nursing homes, community centers, armories, military bases, hospitals, and other places throughout the community. Reporters and photographers from radio, television, and newspapers are present.
There is a white table ceremony; a slideshow; dance routine; special music; flag and wreath presentation; guest speakers; and more.
Our students have a major part to play, as well. They serve as the masters of ceremonies, flag bearers, “Taps” performers, dancers, and various other roles.
The 5th grade classes combine as a 140-member children’s chorus, as they perform patriotic music they have spent weeks rehearsing. There is nothing quite like listening to the innocent voices of children singing these songs.
Happy Veterans Day to one and all. If you see a veteran, thank them for their service to our great country. It is because of them that we have the freedom to read this newspaper today and attend school assemblies like the fine ones we hold in this community.
My father attended last year’s assembly and was moved to send this text as he walked to his truck: “Good to be in the South. I can only imagine how raucous his would be in some places if people even tried to show respect.”
Amen.
Michael Bird is a music teacher and disc jockey in Tallassee.