We are living in the age of the coronavirus. Everything has changed. The term “social distancing,” which no one knew a month ago, is now part of the vernacular. Our normal lives have been upended in ways we could never have imagined. This included missing Holy Week at churches around the world.
And who would have thought this Easter would be the only one in recorded history that resembled, well, the very first one?
In the nearly 2,000 years since that original Easter, we’ve become more preoccupied with showing off spring dresses, big hats, Peter Cottontail and egg hunts than — this phrase gets used a lot during Christmastime — the reason for the season.
One can go down the rabbit hole (sorry) of studying this or that Pagan festival, or how the Gregorian calendar moves the date around — it’s interesting, and I’ve studied and written about it in the past, but this year it just somehow didn’t matter about all those earthly things.
There is a God-shaped hole in the heart of every person, and it seemed ever larger this year as spiritual fulfillment via church services became one of the victims of the societal shutdown.
Someone said recently they expected the Lord to come back this Easter because everyone was at home. I’ve never subscribed to the theory we can predict any of that; somewhere, it’s been said we won’t know the day nor the hour, so I suspect it’s foolish of us to even try and play a guessing game.
The story of Jesus’ arrival on Palm Sunday is well known. What couldn’t have been foretold is how families met all across Zoom and FaceTime creating Palm Sunday welcomes of their own.
We all know about Jesus’ death by crucifixion on Good Friday. What we could never have imagined is how utterly silent the world became all these years later, as everything that was normally open for business was closed.
In some ways, it’s like we are living through a Bible story in modern times.
In John Chapter 16, Jesus says, “In all truth I tell you, you will be weeping and wailing while the world will rejoice; you will be sorrowful, but your sorrow will turn to joy. A woman in childbirth suffers, because her time has come; but when she has given birth to the child she forgets the suffering in her joy that a human being has been born into the world. So it is with you: you are sad now, but I shall see you again, and your hearts will be full of joy, and that joy no one shall take from you. When that day comes, you will not ask me any questions. In all truth I tell you, anything you ask from the Father he will grant in my name. Until now you have not asked anything in my name. Ask and you will receive, and so your joy will be complete.”
How could anyone be afraid of COVID-19 — or anything else for that matter — if we choose to follow someone who conquered death and fulfilled one promise after another?
How could we live with no faith, no hope, thinking this invisible plague would hasten the end?
Conversely, how could we live with no faith, no hope, we could just go on living as we always have, not following prescribed guidelines?
How could we not be moved by the stories of those lives touched by grace during the early days of Christianity, following the first Easter?
The miracle of Easter is repeated every year, but despite empty cathedrals and churches, minus the pretty dresses and hats, and without the Easter Bunny hopping around, one need look no further than scripture for a clearer understanding of the long view.
The apostle Paul writes in I Corinthians 15, “Christ died for our sins, in accordance with the scriptures, and that He was buried; and that on the third day, He was raised to life, in accordance
with the scriptures; and that He appeared to Cephas; and later to the Twelve; and next he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers at the same time, most of whom are still with us, though some have fallen asleep; then he appeared to James, and then to all the apostles. Last of all he appeared to me too, as though I was a child born abnormally. For I am the least of the apostles and am not really fit to be called an apostle, because I had been persecuting the Church of God; but what I am now, I am through the grace of God, and the grace which was given to me has not been wasted.”
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a weekly columnist for The Tribune.