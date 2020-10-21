“May the Lord give strength to his people! May the Lord bless his people with peace!” — Psalm 29:11
One of the tragic losses of our culture is that most children become adults and leave home without a formal blessing from their parents as they go. Perhaps in some families the ancient practice is still observed in which a parent pronounces a solemn blessing on sons and daughters as they gain their independence. But it’s rare.
This blessing is not the same thing as helping the kids get started financially, although that may be a blessing of a different kind. It's not just wishing them well or kissing them goodbye. Those are good things, too, but they’re not the blessing we’re talking about today. It's a formal ceremony in which the parents speak their hopes, dreams, expectations and encouragement over their child. It's meant to be serious and memorable. The blessing is supposed to work like a conduit from the parent’s heart to the heart of the child. Once transferred, parents pray that the serious things they said will fortify their children in inevitable times of adversity.
Jacob pronounced his blessing on his sons before he died (Genesis 49). With soaring poetry and vivid imagery, old Jacob told his sons about their own character, strengths and weaknesses, and prayed for God to bless them.
Moses was not the literal father of the entering generation of Israel. Forty years earlier, God brought their biological parents out of Egypt in the Exodus. By the time of Deuteronomy, that entire generation was dead, except for Moses, Joshua and Caleb. Moses would not live to cross the Jordan into Canaan with them. But before they went, God spoke through Moses their spiritual leader to reacquaint them with the law. Near the end, he also pronounced a father's blessing on them. That blessing is recorded in Deuteronomy 33.
Through Moses, God taught Aaron and his sons (the Levitical priests) to bless the people of Israel, saying: ";The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace" (Numbers 6:24-26). That beautiful blessing gives us a vocabulary to express our own blessing.
Sometimes Israel's kings as God’s anointed pronounced blessings over God's people. Our text today is from Psalm 29, where David concluded a magnificent word portrait of praise to God with a petition of blessing. He asked strength from God for his people, and he requested God's own peace to bless them.
Are you in a position to receive the blessing David sought for God's people in the text? First, it's important to be identified with the people of God. Under the new covenant, that's not a racial or national distinction. It's a spiritual one. Jews and Gentiles alike are numbered with God's people in Christ through faith: “For in Christ Jesus you are all sons of God through faith. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ… And if you are Christ's, then you are Abraham’s offering, heirs according to promise" (Galatians 3:26, 27, 29).
Then we must acknowledge weakness before we can accept the Lord's strength. Paul was
blessed with the strength to bear his thorn in the flesh and the strength to overcome everything through Christ. And we must have humility to admit we're weak to receive the gift of his strength.
The second part of David's blessing is "May the LORD bless his people with peace!" Isn't that a
blessing we all crave? In a sin-disturbed world, stress and strife are facts of life. Most people I know are hungry for relief from the trouble around us and within us. That peace is found in Christ alone. He made peace between us and God by the blood of his cross. In the same act, he reconciled us to one another in Christ. Through Christ being our king, high priest and sin offering in one, we can realize a peace inside our troubled hearts and minds. That peace is a blessing to celebrate, a sharp contrast to the bitter strife and nervous anxiety swirling around us.
It's quite possible you missed a formal blessing from your parents as you came of age. For most of us, it was not a part of our religious experience. But as God's child, these beautiful blessings and gifts are conferred upon you in Christ. You are not alone. You are not helpless. You don't have to live with crippling stress and anxiety. These blessings are available to you and me. Let’s savor and celebrate the gift of strength and the blessing of peace!
Mike McElroy is a regular faith columnist for The Tribune.