Last week, I wrote a column addressing Tallassee and its identity — or lack thereof. I have received some positive feedback, but this week I would like to take the opportunity to point out some of the positive aspects of Tallassee.
First off, the people who make up this community are gold. I have seen this community serve others who are in need time and time again. I have seen Tallassee police officers deliver bicycles to the front doors of less fortunate children in the community on Christmas Eve.
I have seen local charity organizations fill boxes to the brim with food for hungry people.
Where there is a need, the Tallassee community has — and I suspect will continue to — filled the void.
Tallassee also has a rich history that dates back before well before any settlers arrived in the area. Talisi, which means "Old Town" in the Creek language, was a town of the Coosa Province of the Mississippian culture. The Tallassee area was the site of the Creek capital city, Tuckabatchee.
Located at the superintendent’s house next door to city hall, there is a monument dedicated to Osceola, who is believed to have been born in Talisi, to a mixed-race Creek mother and an English father. He who migrated to Florida after the Creek War and joined the Seminole tribe. He became a prominent leader who continued resistance to U.S. forces and settlement.
Tallassee has a beautiful river that runs right through the heart of the city. There is also a spectacular dam and Lake Tallassee, I’m told, has some of the best bluegill fishing in the state.
Nestled between Montgomery and Auburn, Tallassee has the potential become a destination city once again.
Tallassee City Schools are working to build a new high school. And significant work in the downtown area should begin within the next year. This could help drive people to the area. With that said, Tallassee has to look forward, not backward. This means welcoming change and opening the door when opportunity knocks.
There are many great things about Tallassee and I would love to hear about what you like the best in this unique little city on the Tallapoosa!
