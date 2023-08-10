Last week, I outlined the first part of daughter Danielle’s graduation wish: a road trip to Iowa.
Southerners think we have the market cornered on hospitality. While it may be true we have sweet tea and the Yankees don’t, there is something really special about Midwesterners.
They are nice.
In fact, while we were spending six days in Iowa City, we learned it’s called “Iowa Nice.”
When we left off in last week’s column, we had played in Peoria and worked our way over to Iowa City, home of the University of Iowa and Danielle’s friend from a church camp the year prior.
We visited the Stanley Museum of Art, which was one of the largest collections of artwork I’ve ever seen in person. We also went to the old Iowa State Capitol, which is now part of the University of Iowa campus. There were so many things I never knew about the area, particularly the history of the Native Americans who once inhabited that part of what is now the United States.
Our travels also took us to the Devonian Fossil Gorge, a true wonder of archaeology revealing the ancient remains of an ocean floor from 375 million years ago. Another stop was the Wilson Apple Orchard, set on 88 acres of a beautiful valley that looked like it should have been on a postcard.
Part of our journey included visiting churches and cathedrals. We attended services at St. Wenceslas Catholic Church in Iowa City – yes, the good king Wenceslas of Christmas carol fame. We also attended the 160-year-old St. Mary’s Catholic Church, which was the home parish for Danielle’s friend and his family. Interestingly, in a sign of a completely different time in American history, the Irish citizens sat on the side of the building which featured St. Patrick’s statue, while the German people sat on the side featuring a statue of St. Boniface.
This tradition did not seem to be in effect during our visit, however.
I think the place that kept me learning and entertained the most had to have been the University of Iowa Museum of Natural History, located on campus. Open since 1858, it is the second oldest museum in the United States west of the Mississippi River. There were so many wonderful displays; I felt like our traveling party was moving too quickly – I wanted to read and study each display! This place is highly recommended if you ever travel to Iowa City.
As a family, we also spent some time with Danielle’s friend and his family, which was a really great experience as well.
On our last day, we went out to the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum. It is set out on a beautiful rolling prairie that looked like it came out of … well, “Little House on the Prairie.” Admittedly, I knew little about President Hoover, especially compared to our Illinois travels to the Presidential Museum and Tomb of President Abraham Lincoln.
I was sure in for a pleasant surprise as we learned Hoover was more than just the president who presided over the beginning of the Great Depression. He was orphaned by the age of 10 and became a self-made man working as a miner. He worked his way up to owning his own prospecting and mining business, traveling the world and becoming one of the wealthiest men on the planet.
But when World War I broke out, he literally gave away his fortune to feed the hungry and homeless across Europe. His humanitarianism made him a celebrity and he was asked to be a part of not one, but two presidential cabinets during the 1920s. By 1928, he was ready to run for president himself and won.
However, he was in office only a few months before the stock market crashed, plunging the world into a Great Depression. Hoover was powerless to turn things around and carried the blame for the financial crises of the early 1930s. President Franklin D. Roosevelt replaced Hoover and was elected for four terms. An embittered Hoover retreated from public life for a while but re-emerged during World War II when he was recruited by President Harry Truman to lead another global effort to feed the hungry.
As our time in Iowa City drew to a close, we made plans to travel the full state of Missouri from top to bottom – but more on that later.
Michael Bird is a music teacher at Tallassee High School.