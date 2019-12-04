Using the north Alabama wedding of my music department colleague Melanie Perry as a starting point, I built a Thanksgiving week trip around the event and made opportunities to visit people and places on the journey.
I was heavily influenced by the Ken Burns COUNTRY MUSIC documentary, and wanted to visit Nashville, Tennessee and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The Hall was more than just some cold exhibits; it was alive with the great stories and personalities found only in this genre. Everything one could want to see and hear was there: Dolly Parton’s dress, Willie Nelson’s bandana, Hank Williams’ suit, Minnie Pearl’s hat, the cornfield from HEE HAW, and so on. There are thousands of items I could list, but perhaps the one that touched me most deeply was being in the presence of Mother Maybelle Carter’s guitar. It was on this instrument that country music was first played and later recorded.
A song made famous by the Carter Family in the 1920s is known as the theme of country music in general. There is a rotunda with the words “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” emblazoned on the walls, surrounded by the plaques commemorating each member of the Hall. In the middle is a unique design resembling the diamond-shaped tower of WSM-AM 650, home of the Grand Ole Opry radio program, that is made to look like the spindle of a giant record player. This music nerd certainly geeked out at the sight of it all!
Following the Hall of Fame visit, I toured RCA Victor Studio B on Music Row. This was the house that Chet Atkins built. Preserved in its 1960s glory, you can stand on the ‘x’ where Jim Reeves recorded, and play Elvis Presley’s favorite piano. Connie Smith, Charley Pride, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, Al Hirt, Floyd Cramer, Ronnie Milsap – the Nashville Sound is present.
I had the opportunity to also visit the Gallery of Iconic Guitars, or “GiG,” at the Lila D. Bunch Library at Belmont University. There, original and autographed models by brands such as Gibson and Martin are displayed. There was live music and interactive videos, as well.
Next was a concert performance at the “Mother Church of Country Music,” the Ryman Auditorium. The a cappella group Straight No Chaser was in town, and they were fantastic! They pleased the crowd with their imaginative, charming arrangements of music past and present. I am so glad to have had the chance to see them in person, having admired their work for years.
While I was in Nashville, I had the opportunity to visit my fraternity brother and college classmate Shay Watson, who left teaching after two years to attend Belmont and then try his hand at working in the music industry. He’s been very successful; after being a journeyman musician in groups like Ten Mile Drive and the Watson + Nash duo, he became a record producer and is currently working with artists such as Steve Winwood, Blessid Union of Souls, and former members of The Gap Band and Dokken.
Shay has always been at the right place at the right time, it seems; his stories of life in Nashville hit you with random events such as, “and then, I came home and found Vern Gosdin playing my piano,” things like that. Shay’s greatest successes these days come from composing music for Lifetime and Hallmark movies and for The Young and the Restless. Amazing what work can be completed in Nashville!
Traveling south, viewing the last vestiges of mountains covered in beautiful shades of autumn red, gold, orange, and brown, I made it into north Alabama and visited with my old comrade Shane Porter. Shane was a hotshot trumpet player in the DCI world and was a star performer and arranger at the University of Alabama. I encountered him in graduate school at Troy University years later. Shane was a teaching graduate assistant, and also on the road constantly as the lead trumpet player for The Temptations. We worked at the radio station in Troy and did a weekly jazz show for an audience of, maybe, ourselves.
Shane Porter really packed the power as well as any master trumpeter. I remember being halfway to the back of the auditorium at a concert, and feeling his notes blast through me as if I was actually blowing a horn myself! Gifted as a performer and arranger, Shane led the New South Jazz Orchestra and just had an album released last week of Big Band arrangements of Allman Brothers tunes. It’s really special – check it out.
The wedding of Melanie Perry and Michael Skeen was gorgeous. It was in a secluded barn, way off from the highway, on a gravel road. The picturesque venue notwithstanding, I had the chance to visit with Melanie’s family – her mother was president of our Booster club when I was band director at Zion Chapel many years ago; one of her sisters was our drum major, and another sister was the captain of the cheerleading squad at ZC. It was great to see them all again.
To thread the journey together, this thought crossed my mind as I sat in Sacred Heart cathedral in Cullman on my last stop. I went to Melanie’s wedding because she’s a coworker, but I first met her when she was a student at Zion Chapel signing up for band. I got the job at Zion Chapel when Shay Watson decided to leave teaching after two years to attend Belmont. My most recent teaching partner just did the same and is currently at Belmont.
My conclusion is that the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere. It’s greenest where it’s fertilized. And in my estimation, it’s an unbroken circle.