You know those moments in life when you run into somebody who knows your name and you struggle to remember theirs. You find yourself struggling with personal pronouns in hopes that your mind will locate the name of the person, you are speaking with. Those moments could be embarrassing for sure, but they are not critical. However, knowing the identity of Jesus is critical. It is important for us to get the identity of Jesus right – otherwise we will relate to Him in the wrong way.
9 because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.
Romans 10:9 (ESV)
When you think about the importance of knowing who Jesus is - God in Flesh. Then if you consider what is said about Jesus in the Bible, for example in Mark’s gospel:
• Mark 1:21-22 - demonstrate Jesus’ power and authority to teach
• Mark 1:29-31, 32-34, 3:22 – demonstrate Jesus’ power and authority over sickness
• Mark 4:35-41, Psalm 107:23-31 – demonstrates Jesus’ power and authority over nature
• Mark 5:21-24, 35-43) – demonstrates Jesus’ power and authority over death
• Mark 2:1-12 – demonstrates Jesus’ power and authority to forgive sin.
If one would honestly considers how important it is to know Jesus’ identity as revealed in God’s Word (The Bible) he or she would be faced with a foundational question. A question that is foundational to life now and life after in eternity. How will I respond to this Jesus and His claims? Will I believe and repent (Mark 1.15)? Will I reject Jesus in unbelief? What about you – believe or reject? Would you be willing to take an honest look at who Jesus is from Mark’s Gospel from the Bible? Can I give you a challenge? Pick up God’s Word and turn to Mark chapter one, ask the Lord for understanding, and read it - looking for Jesus’s identity. Also, please know that you are welcome to come to Carrville Baptist Church and hopefully find understanding.
You see you may forget a person’s name and wish you could avoid a little awkwardness by remembering but the consequences of missing the Identity of Jesus is far greater. Just imagine that if you, like others in unbelief consider Jesus to be some lying-mad-man then you surely would not cry out to Him in desperation. If you consider Him to be a good man not God’s Son then again surely you would not cry out to Him in desperation. But what if by the Spirit of God you understood that He is the Son of God and He has the authority and power of God. Would you then cry out to Him in desperation. Remember:
Ben Nobles
Carrville Baptist Church