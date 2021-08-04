After this, Jesus went across the Sea of Galilee. A large crowd followed him, because they saw the signs he was performing on the sick.
Jesus went up on the mountain, and there he sat down with his disciples. The Jewish feast of Passover was near.
When Jesus raised his eyes and saw that a large crowd was coming to him, he said to Philip, “Where can we buy enough food for them to eat?” He said this to test him, because he himself knew what he was going to do. Philip answered him, “Two hundred days’ wages worth of food would not be enough for each of them to have a little.”
One of his disciples, Andrew, the brother of Simon Peter, said to him, “There is a boy here who has five barley loaves* and two fish; but what good are these for so many?” Jesus said, “Have the people recline.” Now there was a great deal of grass in that place. So the men reclined, about five thousand in number.
Then Jesus took the loaves, gave thanks, and distributed them to those who were reclining, and also as much of the fish as they wanted. When they had had their fill, he said to his disciples, “Gather the fragments left over, so that nothing will be wasted.”
So they collected them, and filled twelve wicker baskets with fragments from the five barley loaves that had been more than they could eat. When the people saw the sign he had done, they said, “This is truly the Prophet,* the one who is to come into the world.” Since Jesus knew that they were going to come and carry him off to make him king, he withdrew again to the mountain alone.
-- John 6: 1-15
At some point, when Jesus was quite popular, there were 5000 men, not counting women and children listening to him. There was no way apostles could provide food for such a multitude.
Jesus asks the disciples what to do. Somehow there is a boy that brought to the disciples five loaves of bread and two fishes.
That would be enough for Jesus to feed the happy dwellers of Tallassee!
This boy has been on my mind for days as I studied this Gospel.
Perhaps he was just very grateful for what Jesus did for his family and brought food to feed this amazing teacher from Nazareth, or maybe he just was close enough to hear about the coming struggle, and so he came.
What he has is not enough. In that way, he is exactly like you and me. None of us are good enough or smart enough to be a preacher, a parent, a boss, or a leader -- especially when it is about God’s Kingdom, we don't have enough to answer to the tremendous needs of the Kingdom.
How many times does this stop us from answering to the nudging of the Holy Spirit? How often we don't even consider ourselves as part of God’s work because all we have is never enough -- five loaves of not the most tasty bread and two of the stinkiest fish?
Let’s admit it. It is difficult. I may fear to fail or disappoint others. I may make a fool of myself in case of failure. I may never get perfect results.
Bringing what I have before God (and what’s totally not enough) requires faith. It is like making the first step to walk on the water. Honestly, that first step is no fun either.
The Five Thousand people can symbolize your family, work place, your town, or classroom. Anything that seems too big and too difficult. Any overwhelming situation.
After all this reflection on my part for the past few days, I suddenly realized that the Gospel of the feeding of the five thousand applies to my little, troubled life!
There is no easy fix, and never will be.
This Gospel is an invitation. We are called to the journey of faith. So be like this boy with bread and fish- stay close to Jesus. Don't be afraid to hear what's happening, what are the needs of others. You may not have what it takes to help in any way, but here is the point:
What you have is enough.
Come to Him and acknowledge - I don't have enough. Let Him do whatever He wishes with your not-so-good loaves and your stinky fish.
Father Mateusz Rudzik is the pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Tallassee and St. Joseph Church in Tuskegee. For more information, visit www.stvincent-tallassee.org or tune in to “Our Life’s Journey” on WACQ-AM 580 & FM 98.5 every S