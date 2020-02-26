In my last column, I wrote the Lord asks us to call Him Abba, Father — or, in our modern times, Daddy.
When we come to pray we need to stand before God as our caring, loving Father — Daddy.
We need to let it sink deep to our hearts and minds: Our Daddy cares for us; our Daddy knows our needs; Our Daddy loves us.
The first line of the Lord’s Prayer says, “Our Father, who art in Heaven, hallowed be thy name.”
The first thing we need to do when we come before our Father is not to ask. The prayer says, “hallowed be thy name” — give Him praise and adoration, saying “Daddy, I love you!”
It cannot be just as a dry beginning but an expression of love. Take your time to express your love: “I want your Name to be praised everywhere Daddy, I love you Daddy.”
The next line of the Lord’s Prayer says, “Thy Kingdom come, Thy Will be done, on Earth as it is in Heaven.”
Before I ask for what is important for me, I want to ask for Your kingdom. For You! That’s the most important thing. Daddy I want you. Daddy I want to be in your holy presence.
In our own daily lives, we often begin with the next line: “Give us this day our daily bread.” In fact, by the time we reach that point in the Lord’s Prayer, we have spoken to the Father as Child-Father (“Our Father, who art in Heaven”); I love you Daddy (“hallowed be thy Name”), I want only you Daddy (“thy kingdom come”), I’m accepting your will Daddy because I know it is best (“thy will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven”).
These are not casual statements. Why would Jesus put these words in the Bible if they talk about something very obvious — that God’s home is in Heaven?
I would like us to see more behind it, more that really addresses our lives and is meant to bring us onto right path of relationship with God.
Heaven is where God is present. God is Heaven. Seeing Him face to face and adoring Him — this will be our beatific vision. It will be our Heaven, for all eternity.
Heaven is present where God is present. And Jesus said that where two or three of you gather in My
Name there I am.
We are invited to not only desire Heaven but bring it here. In many ways, Heaven begins, in very imperfect ways, here on Earth.
We are good at raising hell. We are good in making others suffer and being in pain ourselves. We are great at doing what is not good, or even what is evil.
We are completely lost when it is about doing good. Heaven begins here and now. Jesus calls it God's Kingdom. God's reign. The Heavenly Kingdom, the Kingdom of Heaven. And this heaven is all about sharing God's Love, compassion, mercy, and forgiveness with others.
There is a story about cat who falls asleep. When he wakes up, under his favorite tree, there is dense fog around him. He thinks that he is in Heaven. And so he goes to check it out. He passes kids playing on the playground, and birds singing beautifully from the trees. He comes to meet a familiar looking always angry dog from the neighborhood. And as usual, this dog barks at him very loudly. Normally this little cat would run away. This time, however, he pauses for a moment and thinks: I’m in Heaven. What should I do? And so he goes to the dog and gives him a big hug, which leaves the dog speechless. And he continues his journey.
Who are the angry barking and hostile dogs in your life? What would be Heaven's worthy reaction? What could I change to make the Heavenly Kingdom more visible, to bring even the smallest piece of Heaven down on Earth?