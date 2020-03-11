The Lord’s Purpose to Deal With Us
As the LORD of hosts purposed to deal with us for our ways and deeds, so has he dealt with us. - Zechariah 1:6
It's sad to read a news account about someone who suffered a terrible tragedy because they rejected a warning. Maybe they trespassed despite a clear warning sign, only to suffer the very thing the sign had warned might happen. It's more heart-breaking to watch someone we know and love fail to listen to loving appeals to get help or change their ways. And perhaps the most painful circumstance of all is first-person experience of painful consequences following stubborn persistence in a dangerous pattern of behavior.
The statement in our text is a sad summary of Israel's relationship with God throughout the centuries they existed as a nation. Zechariah began his prophecy with a review of how their forefathers had angered God, and how the Lord had called them to repentance again and again. You can hear the great heartbeat of God for his disobedient people in the admonition: "Return to me, says the LORD of hosts, and I will return to you, says the LORD of hosts" (verse 3). But generations of Israelites neglected the warnings, and God's promised judgment came against them. Zechariah's generation was in danger of doing the same thing, following in their rebellious ancestors' footsteps.
The tragedy of an unheeded warning sometimes goes beyond the moment when some calamity occurs. Whe lives are ruined or lost, it's so easy to shake our heads in dismay and wonder, "Why wouldn't they listen?” Of course the ultimate tragedy is finally facing God in judgment, having spurned loving appeals and repeated warnings. Then the Lord who went so far and sacrificed so much to be our Savior is the judge before whom we stand condemned. It didn't have to be that way. We had plenty of warnings and received plenty of mercy. But eventually, as the Lord purposed to deal with us for our ways and deeds, he will deal with us, if we will not listen and return to him.
I always try to be encouraging in this column. I know I need encouragement and I suspect you do as well. So why write about this sad situation of facing God in judgment impenitent and disobedient to his will, despite his pleas? I suppose I felt moved to write this because we all need to be warned about the consequences of ignoring God. But I also hoped the dark background would strike a stark contrast to the bright blessing of heeding God's warning, turning from sin and knowing the forgiveness freely offered in Christ.
You see, God's highest, greatest purpose for us as sinners is not to destroy us, but to redeem us. His purpose is not that we bear our sins, but that Jesus bore them on the cross. The gospel announces the good news that God's purpose to forgive and reconcile us to himself has been realized in Christ. We are powerless to change our past. But God purposed to pay our sin debt himself. Jesus did exactly that, taking our sin debt and nailing it to his cross (Colossians 2:14).
It’s sad to contemplate God's purpose for impenitent, faithless people finally being realized. It's far worse than any calamity that can come to a stubborn person in life. But it is glorious to realize the gospel of grace offers us a way back to God through Christ. Let’s want the saving purpose of God's grace to be carried out in us. Let’s humble ourselves, put our trust in Christ with a commitment to surrender our lives to his control. When we stumble into disobedience, we should confess that sin to God and he will clease us and forgive us. Because of his grace and faithfulness, we can live with confident expectation that his best purpose for us will be accomplished if we’ll listen to him.