Last month I had the chance to meet many of you during my August town hall tour. I held eleven town halls in eleven counties throughout our district, hearing directly from you about your concerns and telling you what Republicans plan to do if we retake the majority. Thank you to those of you who came out to introduce yourselves and engage in discussions on the direction of our nation.
In October, I’ll pick back up with my town hall schedule and visit each of the counties I missed last month. I’ll be announcing my schedule soon on my Twitter and Facebook accounts
(@RepBarryMoore) and on my website at https://barrymoore.house.gov/about/events.
One message I heard repeatedly throughout the month is how outraged Alabamians are about the Democrats including $80 billion in their reconciliation bill to beef up IRS security with 87,000 new agents. That’s why last month I introduced the Bureaucrats to the Border Act to require new IRS enforcement personnel hired through the Inflation Reduction Act to complete a 30-day detail supporting our law enforcement and border patrol agents at the southern border.
In June, there were 207,416 migrant encounters at our southern border – the fourth consecutive month of over 200,000 encounters. That is a 527 percent increase in apprehensions compared to the final June of Trump's administration. There have now been 16 straight months of over 150,000 illegal border crossings. With the border situation so dire, don’t you agree that the government should be going after illegal immigrants, not American taxpayers?
With the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updating its guidance for the unvaccinated to essentially match its guidance for vaccinated individuals, there is no longer any need to enforce vaccine mandates, certainly not in our military. That’s why I led a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin requesting he reconsider the military’s vaccine mandate. If this is truly about science, Secretary Austin must act to end this mandate and ensure all our servicemembers so cruelly separated due to this disastrous policy are rehired with full backpay.
The military’s purpose is to kill people and break things, not to serve as a social experiment. With the world on edge and the military struggling to meet recruitment targets, we cannot sacrifice military readiness in favor of virtue signaling and the appeasement of this administration’s radical base.
My office continues to work assisting constituents who need help navigating the federal bureaucracy. If you are having an issue with Social Security benefits, veterans’ services, passports, or any other federal matter, my staff and I are here to help however we can. Please stop my one of my district offices in Wetumpka, Dothan or Andalusia if my staff can help you with federal casework. We’ve resolved over 1,600 cases since I took office last year, and I’d love to help you too. Please call 334-4786330 or visit barrymoore.house.govif we can be of assistance.