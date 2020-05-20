I am a big fan of A.C.T.S. I don't mean the fifth book of the New Testament, although I do love that book. I mean the Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service — a joint ministry of about 20 supporting churches around our community. I love the fact so many people in need have been helped by this ministry. I love the fact almost 9 tons of food were given away at A.C.T.S. last year to feed hungry people.
But what I'm thinking about today that makes me love A.C.T.S. are the willing volunteers who donate food and clothing and money to enable the ministry to do what it does. I am so thankful for the volunteers who work together at A.C.T.S. They are the face, hands and heart of this organization. They manage the resources, take the applications, prepare the food boxes and organize the clothing. They give their time to help A.C.T.S. help the people they serve. God bless them for their willing servant hearts!
A volunteer is a person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task. A volunteer works for an organization without being paid. In military terms, a volunteer is someone who may be paid but joined the service without being drafted or conscripted into duty.
Maybe you've volunteered to serve as an officer in a parent group at school, or maybe you've volunteered to help coach a youth sports team. Volunteers staff and often fund the activities of community groups and ministries of churches. Volunteers are a blessing to so many people.
The word "volunteer" only appears once in the English Standard Version. In the muster list of King Jehoshaphat's mighty men, we find "Amasiah the son of Zichri, a volunteer for the service of the Lord, with 200,000 mighty men of valor" (2 Chronicles 17:16). That's all we know about Amasiah. But I like what I know. When the chronicler of this history described Amasiah as a volunteer, he told me several things.
I know Amasiah was no mercenary. He was not a soldier of fortune. He must have been a great warrior to be the leader of 200,000 men. But whether he was compensated for his service or not, he was not in it for the money. His motivation to serve his God, his king and his country came from a higher motive than greed.
I also know Amasiah was not a slave. He did not serve because his master loaned him to the king. He voluntarily placed himself at the king's disposal.
I doubt Amasiah was serving as a leader of Jehoshaphat's troops because he had a personal agenda he wanted to accomplish. Not only was he a leader with authority, he recognized (like the centurion who talked to Jesus) that he was a man under authority as well. He was not bearing arms and wearing the armor to suit himself and do as he pleased. He put himself in harm's way to do the will of his commander in chief.
The business of discipleship I've written about recently is a matter of volunteering. As Jesus said, "If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me" (Luke 9:23). The song "Stand Up, Stand Up for Jesus" has a line that says, "He needs brave volunteers." Do you see the theological problem with that line? Jesus is God — he has no need of anything or anyone. But aside from that little glitch, it's a good line. We are called to discipleship not out of his need, but our own. We need a better Lord of life than ourselves. We need a higher purpose that self-gratification. Jesus desires the relationship, but we're the ones in desperate need of a relationship with him.
“Brave volunteers” is a good phrase to emphasize the nature of our calling. We answer the call to follow Jesus as volunteers. No chains but those of love bind us to the Lord. We choose to bring our time, talent and treasures along with our will, and lay them all down at his feet. We may face persecution for doing so, but we are still willing. Jesus called us because he loved us. He promised great reward to those who serve him. But we are volunteers. We give glory to our benevolent Master when we willingly serve him.
Maybe you never heard of Amasiah or thought about him until today. But I hope you will remember him. Amasiah stands as an example of how even a great mighty man served his king and his God as a faithful volunteer. My prayer for us is God will bless you and me with the grace to be brave volunteers for his kingdom.
Mike McElroy is a regular faith columnist for The Tribune.