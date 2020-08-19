“Who are you that you are afraid of man who dies, of the son of man who is made like grass, and have forgotten the Lord, your Maker, who stretched out the heavens and laid the foundations of the earth?” — Isaiah 51:12-13
The red and white striped warning gates are down. The bell is clanging. In your mind, you can hear Johnny Cash singing, "I hear that train a-comin". The train's horn, faint at first, grows louder each second. When the train passes directly in front of you, the horn is so loud it feels like a solid thing instead of a sound. As the train rumbles by, the horn decreases in volume as "that train just keeps on moving on down to San Antone."
Does the horn really get louder as the train approaches the crossing? It seems to, but does the volume really change? Most of us know the correct answer is no. I remember a little science from school, and one thing I remember is the proximity effect. Without getting too technical here, the idea is the closer a sound is to your ear or to a microphone, the louder it sounds. It happens because the big, long low frequency waves are emphasized at close range. It makes the sound seem deeper, fuller, louder than it really is. It's why you can feel it as well as hear it. It's why bass singers in quartets (and maybe some preachers) hold their microphones close to their mouths.
In photography, the same principle applies to near and far objects, especially with wider-angle lenses. Ever taken a selfie in which your nose looks much bigger than the rest of you? Ever been in a group photo where people on the front row look much bigger than people a few rows back?
It's proximity again. Things closer look bigger than things far away. A humble penny held very close to your eye looks bigger than the sun, which is trillions of times larger than the penny, but 93 million miles away.
“So why,” you may ask in fairness, “is Brother Mike quoting an old country music lyric and teaching a refresher course in elementary science? Isn't this column supposed to be about encouraging me with a word from God and strengthening my faith?”
Good questions, my friend. Here's the answer: People of faith need to remember that an object or person near us exerts a greater influence on our senses than an object or person we perceive to be far away. Let’s consider two examples.
The Bible tells us the glory of heaven is so great that intense suffering here and now is not worthy of comparison to the coming glory (Romans 8:18). But the visible present seems bigger sometimes to us than the promised future. We're fooled by the proximity effect when momentary pleasure matters more than eternal joy. It's why John warned us not to love the things of the present world (1 John 2:15-17). It's why Paul reminded us that what you can see here and now is temporary, not eternal (2 Corinthians 4:16-18). By his grace, God has granted us the privilege of seeing spiritual, eternal realities through eyes of faith. Remember, we walk by faith, not by sight (2 Corinthians 5:7). If our decisions and actions are based on faulty perception, the results may be tragic, devastating and eternal.
This idea also helps us understand why peer pressure or fear of what others may think or do is so strong. Risking the wrath of a nearby fellow mortal may appear to be a greater threat than displeasing God, whom we may perceive to be far away. Jesus said we should not fear enemies who can only kill you, but fear God who can destroy both body and soul (Matthew 10:28). The apostles understood. When abused and threatened by the religious bullies in the Sanhedrin, they boldly said, "We ought to obey God rather than men" (Acts 5:29). In our text today, God told Israel they were "afraid of man who dies, of the son of man who is made like grass, and have forgotten the Lord, your Maker, who stretched out the heavens and laid the foundations of the earth.”
Even if a nearby enemy does not threaten our life, we may feel anxiety about things we can't control, and forget that God is sovereign over all things. Nothing that threatens us can overpower God or his will for us. If we remember and believe this, it’s easier to let worries go and trust God. But it's not easy when the threat feels close, and we forget God's promises to be near.
Confidence in God’s power and presence evaporates groundless anxiety like the presence of a loving parent dissolves a child's irrational fear of monsters under the bed.
Remember the power of the proximity effect.
Don't allow the attraction of a worldly trinket of pleasure or popularity make you forget the treasure of God’s rich, glorious promises. Use the power of proximity to your advantage. See, believe and know that God is real, God is near and God’s word is true. We can see sins short-lived pleasures and Satan's lies in proper perspective when we see God is near us, not far away.