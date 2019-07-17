And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up. - Galatians 6:9
If you’re one of my more “mature” readers, you may remember local businesses that we called “five and dime stores.” They carried a wide variety of merchandise from clothing to household items to toys, most of it at lower prices. Those stores have long since gone the way of buggy whips, with one notable exception.
There was one five and dime store in Bentonville, Arkansas owned by a local man who had dreams of growing his business beyond the walls of that little store. You’ve probably been in his store, or at least what his store grew to become. You see, there’s more than one store now. The man was Sam Walton and the vast Walmart/Sam’s Club empire is the direct descendant of his original store in Bentonville.
Mr. Walton did not grow Walmart by quitting when business was bad and times were tough. If he had been easily discouraged, or if he had quit working in the face of adversity, Walmart might have never existed. At least it would not make reference to his name in the 11,766 Walmart stores around the world.
Jesus used stories about everyday events, objects and people in the world to convey complex spiritual concepts. He enriched our understanding of spiritual realities by teaching us about spiritual things with word pictures from our familiar, material world. Parables are like windows, constructed of material things, through which we get a glimpse of unseen, spiritual things.
It’s easier to illustrate some spiritual things than others with material world examples. Paul used Olympic athletes and Roman soldiers to illustrate truth about dedication, endurance and following the rules. Jesus and the New Testament writers used farmers to illustrate lessons about patience, evangelism and faithfulness. Those ideas live in our minds because this figure is so vivid.
Our text describes a farmer who reaps a rewarding harvest when the crops are ripe. But his successful harvest it the result of his endurance. When the work was hard and the sun was hot, he did not quit. He did not excuse himself from daily duty by pointing to all the yesterdays of his labor. The apostle says that we, too, will reap at the proper time if we do not give up. That’s the real secret of success.
Even casual observers of human conduct realize that marriages and the family are in trouble today. How do people live together 50 or more years? What is the key to raising boys and girls to be God-fearing men and women? Is it dumb chance or deep commitment? Do mates and parents get frustrated? Of course they do. Are they or their mates or kids perfect people? No. We realize that consistent, hard work is behind the beautiful “harvest” of a successful home. I am not blaming or accusing individuals whose homes and family may be troubled despite their faithful effort. I am saying successful homes don’t happen without that dedication and work.
This principle is true in working for the Lord, too. A Christian life is far more than a single, intense burst of spiritual experience. It is an ongoing process that continues as long as we live. Our gratitude and love for the Lord fuels our dedication and keeps us from giving up. You might know some believers who started some ministry with great potential and fanfare, but did not stay and work long enough to see the harvest. I’ve met people through the years who told me they were better at starting projects than finishing them. These folks may thrive on the joy of new and exciting, but quitters don’t ever know the joy of harvest.
Let’s keep the harvest in mind and be patient and busy doing good. It would be a shame to lose our reward because we got distracted or frustrated or exhausted. Inconvenience and difficulty are not excuses to quit. Optimism is great, but we have to balance it with realism, or risk the disappointment of unmet expectations.
As workers in his field, let’s remember that our Lord requires faithfulness. He knew we were imperfect when he died for us. He calls us to be faithful in following him. We realize that planters and waterers (that’s us) aren’t anything, but it is God who makes things grow (1 Corinthians 3:6). We cannot know the length of the season, but we do know that harvest will come. Let’s be there together, busy serving him, when the harvest comes in.