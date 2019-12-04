The last couple of weeks have been tough for Alabama law enforcement. City policemen and county sheriff’s department personnel have been in the news for more than one incident or reason, and all of the occurrences were sorrowful in their own way.
The keystone event was, of course, the killing of “Big John” Williams, the sheriff of Lowndes County. Called to the scene of a business in Hayneville due to a complaint of loitering and noise, the popular ex-Marine was gunned down, allegedly by a teenager who is now under arrest.
The same week, officers of the Madison Police Department were cleared in a fatal shooting of a citizen who pulled a gun in front of a business; officials released body cam photos showing the struggle for a weapon in the hands of the decedent.
There were also some potentially-perceived-as-“bad-apples” stories, including that of the Montgomery police officer who was convicted of manslaughter for killing an unarmed citizen, as well as the sentencing of a Pickens County sheriff to 18 months in prison on corruption charges.
Then there were the morbid searches by numerous law enforcement agencies for a 5-year-old girl whose remains were found in Demopolis. The disappearance of a college student in Auburn also dominated the news in this area. Her body was found on a rural road in Macon County.
Ironically, that same week I also noticed an ad for an “activist television show” (for lack of a better term) that supposedly monitors the activities of police officers to assure there’s no police brutality.
And I had my own encounter with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office during that time frame. I was returning from the recycling facility in Wetumpka one afternoon, and when I turned onto the county road that leads to our house, a large pickup truck that was behind me turned as well.
Then the truck’s front grill abruptly erupted in a display of flashing blue lights. I pulled over immediately, wondering what I’d (apparently) done wrong; I knew I hadn’t been speeding.
Dressed in civilian clothes, two individuals exited the truck. They were probably investigators, so it seems specious to opine they were “plainclothes” law enforcement officers. Displaying the proper identification, the officer who approached the driver’s side of my vehicle courteously and firmly informed me I had been stopped because they had noticed my vehicle weaving slightly.
What caused the wobble had been my effort to extract a CD from the in-dash player. I’d fumbled the disc, and being as how I only had one hand on the steering wheel, the vehicle had swerved a bit, but not dangerously.
I wasn’t ticketed, but after that minor traffic stop I got to thinking about how city cops and county law officers never really know what they might ultimately encounter when they pull over an errant vehicle or when they respond to a 911 summons. One only has to look to Lowndes County and Madison County for validation.
“Big John” Williams was the sixth Alabama law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in 2019. Accolades for the Lowndes County sheriff have poured in from all over the country.
This commentary has to be submitted before Williams’ funeral, which is scheduled for Garrett Coliseum. It will be interesting to note how many people attend, including law enforcement personnel and officials.
I’ve seen images of Sheriff Williams wearing uniforms that were khaki or brown. In another photo, he was wearing a white shirt as part of what was apparently a summer uniform.
The notion of police being a buffer between civil order and anarchy has been referred to as the “thin blue line,” the color reference being an allusion to the stereotypical color of a cop’s uniform.
Sometimes the law enforcement officers who stand on such a line are wearing a uniform that’s a different color.