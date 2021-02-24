”How shall we escape if we neglect such a great salvation?” - Hebrews 2:3
A few years ago, I drove through my old neighborhood in my hometown, just to see how it looked after all these years. I turned onto the street where I grew up and drove up the hill toward my house. (The hill seemed much steeper more than 50 years ago when I raced down it on my bike.) Most of the once well-kept houses were now in a sad state of disrepair. Some of them were in ruins, abandoned shells. Most of the lawns that were neatly mowed when I was a boy were now either bare patches of dirt or overgrown with tall weeds.
How did this happen? I realize that 50 or more years take their toll on most material objects (and those of us looking at them, too). But why are some 100 year old houses so beautiful and fine, while these from my boyhood half that long ago are now so rundown and dilapidated?
I suspect it is a matter of neglect. A leaky roof is not patched; a soft place in the porch is not repaired. The hedges and lawns are ignored. House by house, the neighborhood drifts into a sad, broken state of decline because of neglect.
Neglect takes its toll, and not just on material things like houses and cars. A vibrant, satisfying marriage can fall into cold apathy when a husband and wife neglect each other. When we take our spouses for granted and invest little or no time or effort to keep the relationship strong and healthy, our marriages suffer from neglect. Speaking of health, we know that substance abuse, poor nutrition, no exercise and insufficient sleep all take their toll on our health. Neglect is the cause; ruined health is the effect. Is anything more tragic than seeing someone who loses their health, not because of some dreaded disease or unfortunate accident, but because they neglected to care for their bodies?
Yes. There is something more tragic. Our text points to an even greater tragedy than neglected health: ”How shall we escape if we neglect such a great salvation?” As Paul told Timothy, “For while bodily training is of some value, godliness is of value in every way, as it holds promise for the present life and also for the life to come” (1 Timothy 4:8). If godliness is of greater value than physical health, neglecting our salvation and spiritual wellness is even more costly than allowing our physical health to deteriorate.
If we value our home or vehicle, if we treasure our marriage or our health, we will not neglect these items we value. We will pay attention to them, and do what we need to do to keep them in good condition. We will do it because we value them. The same thing is true about our salvation. If we really value it, we will see it as great and will not neglect it.
Your salvation is great because it reflects how deeply you are loved by God. It is great because you are forgiven and accepted by your Father. We should treasure the sacrifice of Christ on the cross for us, and never fail to appreciate the free gift of righteousness we enjoy in him. What price can you put on being reconciled to God? What’s the worth of Jesus’ death for you taking the terrible wrath of a holy God? Do I savor and treasure the reality of the indwelling Spirit? How can you put a price on the privilege of prayer at the throne of grace? What’s the dollar value of the guidance and strength that is ours in God’s word? Every promise the Lord has made to us should be precious treasure.
I made that incomplete list in the previous paragraph to suggest that our salvation is inexpressibly great. Surely no rational, clear-thinking person would neglect the most valuable possession imaginable. Would you?