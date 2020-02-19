“So we do not focus on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” — 2 Corinthians 4:18
I need not be under any illusion any of my temporal blessings will permanently remain with me as long as I live on this broken, fallen earth. It is a grand deception to think all I enjoy now will be perpetually enjoyed throughout my entire life should I live to be 100; it is also a grand deception to think my blessings shall remain until tomorrow.
What this thought should do is create in me an attitude of gratitude for what I have today. I do not know what I’ll have tomorrow or what I’ll have in 10 years, but I can enjoy God’s blessings today. He gives us daily bread and daily blessings, so we need not be surprised our blessings from today are changed, or even completely eradicated, by tomorrow. Instead of saying, “I’ll always have my blessings,” we should say, “If the Lord wills we will live and do this or that…” (James 4:15).
We need not be fearful or overcome with anxiety over the loss of today’s (or yesterday’s)
blessings for this is the natural cycle of life in our transient and fragile existence. People come
and go, possessions come and go, experiences come and go, but only God remains constant
through all the changes. Everything in our lives may change tomorrow, but God will never
change; people may leave our lives tomorrow, but God will never leave us.
Additionally, we must trust God has a plan behind our changes. He promises, for His
children, to work “all things” together for the good for those who love Him and are called
according to His purpose (Romans 8:28). Each experience, each person, each possession is
lovingly and purposely removed from our lives by an all-wise, all-Sovereign, all-loving God.
Typically, His plan involves helping us to let go of this world and to look to Him more earnestly
and more often. He wants us to look to Him because He does not change and because He
remains with us forever who are His children. His children are those who have believed in the
name of Christ and have received Him (See John 1:12-13). In our changing life, we must look to,
cling to, and trust in the unchanging God Who promises to never change in this life and
throughout eternity.
Billy Reinhardt is the pastor of Riverside Heights Baptist Church in Tallassee. He lives in
Tallassee with his wife, Jessica, and their four children.