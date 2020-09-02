There are days when you are set to craft the next great American column but the moments those fingertips touch keyboard … nothing.
You mind goes blank; barren; clear as a frozen ice lake; as vacuous as a Sovereign Citizen who doesn’t understand even though they are a freeman of the land, they can still get tazed.
To aid in the production of said column, I turned to the ol’ book of faces to crowdsource column ideas. The suggestions, for the most part were varied, ranging from why can’t Auburn and Alabama be more like Troy and rename buildings; to (channeling my inner Sofia from “Golden Girls”) Picture it … First grade and you’re 6 years old to … hey you should write a food column each week.
Normally, I wouldn’t shy away from railing on the state for it’s inane clutching of past transgressions; however, the audible growl from my abdominal keg changed my opinion.
Up until that point I was not hungry. But, because appearances can be deceiving, on the inside I’m a constantly hungry fat guy who has little to no willpower when confronted with things epicurean.
Hunger now abounded thanks to your friendly, neighborhood town mayor and his suggestion. But inspiration works in strange ways. Riding over to the local petroleum and delicatessen, a thought occurred to me … some of the best food I’ve ever eaten came after pumping 10 gallons of unleaded.
In my past life when I was fully engulfed within the abusive relationship that is working for a newspaper, most of my meals came in boxes and, after eating tons of takeout, I began searching out quality choke-and-pukes off the beaten path.
My absolute favorite was this little used-to-be-a-BP Station in Lowndes County. Now keep in mind, gas station delis to me are like Waffle Houses. I don’t want to see a high health score. I want to know death, or Ebola, might be a result of this greasy gamble. But that’s why you immediately cover everything with hot sauce. Tabasco and Louisiana Hot will kill a lot of bacteria — trust me. Also, at this point, my guttural health hasn’t been a real focus of my life, just in case you were wondering.
So what makes this gas station so special you remember it fondly years removed from a stint in the Black Belt? Well I may be looking back through fly-paper-colored lenses, but the food was fantastic.
Think about it, cousins; this place was a decaying oasis on a lonesome stretch of terrible highway. Pulling off the paved-ish road and into the parking lot, the smell of fried invades your nostrils as subtle as a COVID probe from a nurse who’s seen 436 people before you and has 436 left in line. It hit you, right on up in that nasal cavity. Now it wasn’t a detectable thing being fried. You got out of your ride and you knew two things immediately: 1. they were frying something inside that crusty brick building and 2. it smelled magnificent.
This is one of those stores that made use of every possible square inch of inside surface area and the type of store where you could buy everything from a Band-Aid, to a Snickers to a ’Merica hat to pills that would make your flag raise or lower depending on the level of patriotism you were feeling at the time.
It also had a food counter that was clean … ed at some point that month?
But the food was magical. I loved the fact they had both chicken gizzards and livers and would sell you an ice scooper full (like the big ones used with the industrial ice makers, not one of those dainty numbers) of those fowl delicacies sprinkled with what was only known as Seasoning Salt and a healthy squirt of hot sauce with four potato logs and a 20- ounce CoCola for $6.99.
Now having read that … I’m sure it’s being met with two reactions: A. that’s the most disgusting thing I’ve ever read, yuck or B. keep preaching the gospel of the deep frier.
This place was so good, Lowndes Academy (the nearest school) was guaranteed great coverage because of its proximity.
I’m not saying I based my coverage scheduling around food, but I’m also not denouncing it as a deciding factor. Don’t get it twisted. I wanted to then, and still do now, see the best action around. Having that best action be adjacent to a fantastic and cheap food source, well that’s not a bridge too far.
And now I’m hungry again. I literally just ate gas station chicken fingers and spicy tater wedges before sitting down to write. My inner fat guy is just going to have to rage a little while, at least until dinner.
It’s that simple.
Griffin Pritchard is a weekly columnist for The Tribune.