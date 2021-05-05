"How precious to me are your thoughts, O God! How vast is the sum of them!" - Psalm 139:17
It's a generic greeting card. There's a watercolor of a flower on the front and "Thinking of You" is printed in an attractive flowing script. Inside the card is blank and you can write whatever fits the occasion. Is the recipient grieving? Maybe he's been very sick. Maybe she's going through a really hard time in her marriage. Or perhaps it's just an old friend who's lately been on your mind. Whatever the reason, we want the person who receives it to know we were thinking of them.
Whether it's a birthday greeting or a thank you note, I appreciate the time and effort invested when someone goes to the trouble and takes the time to let me know they're thinking about me, don't you? And if I appreciate it, isn't it likely that someone else would appreciate a reassuring affirmation from me as well? It's a way to practice the Golden Rule (doing for others as you would want them to do for you). It's good to hear and to tell others, "You're not alone. You're not forgotten. You matter to me. I’m thinking about you.”
In our increasingly secular culture, "You're in our thoughts" has become an innocuous way to express concern, sympathy or compassion for another person without the spiritual or religious connotations of the word prayer. Or maybe it's just an honest admission that the speaker doesn't really pray and would be lying to say you were in his prayers. I really prefer to tell people I’m praying for them instead of simply thinking about them.
The loving couple facing a temporary situation of being apart assure each other, "I'll be thinking about you." During the time they're apart their phone calls, text messages and emails are sprinkled with the romantic assurance, "I've got you on my mind." It means a lot when you're lonely and far from home to hear that kind of thing from someone you love and miss.
David had a different thought about this concept: "How precious to me are your thoughts, O God! How vast is the sum of them!" (Psalm 139:17). He was celebrating God's complete knowledge and awareness of him, stretching from before he was born throughout all his life circumstances, even to his dying day. David wasn't afraid of God seeing him, knowing him and thinking about him. It was precious to him to know that God was thinking of him.
Do you have that understanding about yourself and God? Is it hard for you to imagine the great big God of the Universe knowing you and thinking about you? The Bible assures us that he does. Jesus said that the Father knew when every little sparrow fell to the ground, and that we are more valuable than many sparrows. He talked about God's deep personal knowledge of you in the familiar expression, "The hairs of your head are all numbered.“ Why should that be precious to us?
Isn't it precious to know that someone is thinking about you? It would be one of the most desolate and depressing places you could be to feel as David did when he wrote, "No one cares for my soul" (Psalm 142:4). If we value a fellow human caring for us, how much more should we treasure God's constant care for us? He was thinking of you before the creation of the world when he wrote names in the Book of Life. Our Lord Jesus was thinking about you and me when "he bore our sins in his own body on the cross.” The Lord has promised to be with you and near you throughout life and in death itself. His plans for eternity include you.
The encouragement you get from God's word each day, all the blessings you enjoy each day and all the promises God has made to you are messages to your heart from the Lord, saying, "I've got you on my mind." David was right. It is indeed precious to know the Lord is thinking about you.