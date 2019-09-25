“He also exalteth the horn of his people, the praise of all his saints; even of the children of Israel, a people near unto him. Praise ye the Lord.” — Psalm 148:14
We rejoiced when our daughter Amy with her husband Brandon and two of our grandchildren Kate and Connor moved back to our area about a month ago. Brandon’s work had taken them to Massachusetts and Maryland over the past four years. Those places seemed like the far country. But now they’re back home in Auburn and it’s so good to have them near again.
Technology has made some distances seem nearer. We can be almost anywhere in the world tomorrow thanks to advances in transportation. Communication has improved too. Servicemen on duty far from home used to wait weeks or months for a reply to a letter they sent loved ones back home. Telephones became more common. Later, email began zipping around the internet and it became easier to stay in touch. Cellular and satellite phone and data service improved the connections even more. Now deployed soldiers and sailors can often speak face-to-face with loved ones every day. They’re still a long way from home but it doesn't feel quite so far as it did a few decades ago.
But today I'm thinking about the distance between human beings and God. There is a necessary gap between a Creator and his creatures, between sinners and a holy God. But think with me about two covenants — the Law God gave Israel through Moses at Sinai and the new covenant God made with human beings in Christ at Calvary. Let’s trace the progression from far to near.
The old covenant was characterized by an emphasis on the distance between a holy God and imperfect people. Remember what God told Moses at the burning bush? "Do not come near; take your sandals off your feet, for the place on which you are standing is holy ground" (Exodus 3:5). Then after God brought the Israelites out of Egypt and called them to Sinai, he warned them about keeping their distance: "Take care not to go up into the mountain or touch the edge of it. Whoever touches the mountain shall be put to death" (Exodus 19:12). The design of the tabernacle and later the temple emphasized the distance, with the holy place and the most holy place. Only the high priest ventured (and only once a year) into the innermost chamber where the presence of God was among them.
Jesus brought a radical shift in far and near between God and His people when He came into the world. "Come to me" replaced "Keep your distance." When the Word became flesh and dwelled among us, the greatest imaginable bridge spanning the gap became real in the person of Jesus of Nazareth. One poignant illustration of that is when Jesus healed a leper. The unclean leper was segregated from society because of his disease. Remember what Jesus did? "And a leper came to Him, imploring Him, and kneeling said to Him, 'If You will, You can make me clean.' Moved with pity, He stretched out His hand and touched him and said to him, 'I will; be clean.' And immediately the leprosy left him, and he was made clean" (Mark 1:40-42). By His touch, Jesus brought the estranged leper, so far away, near.
Jesus did that for all who belong to God through Him. Paul reminded the Ephesians of the time when they were "separated from the commonwealth of Israel and strangers to the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world." But He then assured them, "But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ.” Jesus reconciled both Jews and Gentiles to God in one body through the cross. Read the context in Ephesians 2:11-22. Through Jesus, far becomes near.
Ultimately, this shift from far to near will be gloriously complete. John saw it: "And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, 'Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be His people, and God Himself will be with them as their God' (Revelation 21:3). Throughout eternity, the redeemed in Christ will be in the very presence of God, beholding and celebrating His glory before the throne in heaven. However far away from God we may have been when He called us by the gospel, by His grace we will be near Him forever. Finally and ultimately, we will really be "a people near unto Him."