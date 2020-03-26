As we have entered into a season of self-quarantines and daily news updates involving ever-higher counts of confirmed cases, I have found that one of the most difficult aspects of the pandemic is the uncertainty of it. We truly do not know how long this is going to last. When we live with such uncertainty we also experience heightened anxiety. Uncertainty is always terrifying.
Uncertainly is like physical pain in that it tends to make us more self-centered.
Perhaps this is what drives people to hoard items like toilet paper; in our anxiety
we are consumed with our own needs. The problem is that when we become
hyper-focused on our needs we lose sight of the big picture. We forget what life is really all about. In particular we might miss the fact that God doing something in our lives and in our world.
When Jesus was engaged in his earthly ministry, he was surrounded by people
experiencing need and anxiety as well. They were heavily taxed by an oppressive empire with no means of reform. They were led by religious leaders who were hypocritical and corrupt. It felt as if God had forgotten about them.
In that kind of environment Jesus sought to place all of their uncertainty into
proper perspective. In Matthew 6 Jesus teaches about the importance of viewing
our lives from the perspective of the kingdom of God. Jesus focused on the topic of money and possessions. He wisely understood that if he could get the people to view their possessions and wealth from an eternal perspective that everything else in their lives would follow. Jesus said, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear.” Jesus doesn’t say not to plan or work, he is saying not to be consumed by such things.
Jesus then asks a very penetrating question: “Is not life more than food, and the
body more than clothes?” We would answer, “Of course life is more than food and our body more than clothes!” But in practice, when we are consumed with anxiety about such things, we are living as if they were what life is all about.
2. Jesus then puts our needs in perspective: “Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them.” The birds don’t have to worry about food because God has established food cycles and migration patterns to make sure they have what they need. God will do much more for us because God is our heavenly Father.
Jesus goes on to say, “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all
these things will be given to you as well.” In seasons of uncertainty and anxiety like the one we are living in right now, our tendency is to abandon any pursuit of God and simply do what it takes to survive. Jesus is calling us to resist that tendency and to seek God’s ways and God’s priorities. We can do that because God has promised to take care of us.
So let us be reminded by Matthew 6 that uncertainty is not evidence that God is
no longer in control of our world. In fact, we can know that God is moving just as powerfully right now as at any point in the past. Our call is to continue to seek God’s kingdom and God’s righteousness.
Grace and peace,
Clint McBroom