So here we are sportsfans, some days into 2021 and the “New Year, New Me’’ posts are slowly starting to appear on the ol’ book of faces. I’m not going to make such a bold prediction because, let’s face it, at 40 there’s not much changing. I’m still going to be the ray of sarcastic, cynical sunshine that everyone has grown to love. Over the next year, my goal is to keep using this space to have conversations with my readers (all 20 of you) and as a torch to hold to the feet of politicians and baptist ministers throughout the coming year.
Now - While this is not a “new year, new me” message - there are some areas of my life that can be improved. And because I am quite goal-driven, a list has been compiled of things to be accomplished over the next 12 months.
Paraphrasing a quote from former Dodger Steve Garvey: “You have to set goals that are almost out of reach. If you set a goal that is attainable without much work or thought, you accomplish something that is far below your true talent and potential.”
When I was in high school, one of the few lessons from science that actually took hold was the difference between potential and kinetic energy: Potential is stored energy and Kinetic is energy in motion. Remember I’m a writer, so all you scientists out there don’t crucify me for my simplistic explanation. I love thinking of the new year as a bundle of potential energy waiting to be spent and turned into kinetic energy.
Cheesy I know, but it’s on par with the “new year, new me” and the “2021 is going to be my year” messages.
While I’m not proclaiming either of those things, something on social media caught my attention. A group of folks, last year, did a tally of the goals they’d accomplished by the end of the year. Seemed like a good idea and a way to create some sort of accountability. With 45 minutes left in 2020, I sat down and pondered what my list of goals would look like for the coming year.
Easily, the first thing is to lose weight. At my smallest, I was under 240 pounds. I wonder if that’s something I can do again. In terms of career it was also easy as I continue to build toward my goal of becoming a media relations consultant and have folks pay me to tell me how to make their businesses and publications more marketable. Those were easy and with it being 2021, I thought it would be creative and fun to come up with 19 more things to add to the list.
So what else is on the list - well - from the top: Expand my collection of Pop Figures; Sell this crate of Beanie Babies (they were from high school - don’t judge. Also $8 each, help a fella out.) I want to be fiscally responsible and pay off my credit cards.
I keep hearing the advertisement for the Babel app and maybe learn spanish, although some friends have suggested that mandarin may be more applicable. That aside, I’m intrigued both with the idea of becoming a grantwriter and too becoming a notary public (folks always need stuff stamped).
Expand my collection of tattoos, that’s next on the list. I’ve got two already artfully done by the folks at Excelsior Ink. I’ve got a handful of ideas that I think would look great added to my collection.
Another goal is to grow as a community activist and a voice of reason and maybe figure out a way to help a stranger out. I’ve got to change my mindset about some things - not baptist ministers - but some things.
I want to get a tan. I haven’t had one of those since high school. Always remember that tanned fat looks better than pale fat. Lastly, my goal is to finish one of the books that are currently gestating in my Google Drive folder taunting me.
And there are others that I’m not going to get into in this space - but the goal is systematically achieve these. Now, realistically, I know I’m not going to complete all 21 of these, but some are better than none.
The ubert-quotable Yogi Berra said: “Without a plan, even the most brilliant business can get lost. You need to have goals, create milestones and have a strategy in place to set yourself up for success.”
Right now everything is potential. I’m curious to see what transforms into something more.
It’s that simple.
Griffin Pritchard is a Tallassee resident and weekly columnist for The Tallassee Tribune.