The old phrase “shock and awe” is reappearing in the national mindset this week.
This Saturday, we commemorate the horrible anniversary of the worst terror attack in our nation’s history.
A generation or two have come and gone in those two decades. No one currently in our school system was even alive when it happened – and even among the teachers, some were barely toddlers when the event occurred.
For those of us who were around, the painful details of that morning are permanently etched in our memories like the names of the fallen carved in granite at the World Trade Center memorial.
Tuesday, September 11, 2001 began like any other school day. It was a beautiful fall morning.
I was working at Zion Chapel High School in Jack, Alabama. Every morning, part of my daily duty was assisting with the distribution of the news roundup program called “Channel One.” I was also responsible for raising the flag after playing the Channel One broadcast on all the TVs in the school.
That day, I was rewinding the videotape of “Channel One,” watching live news coverage on NBC’s “Today” show. I saw that one of the World Trade Center towers had been struck by an airplane, and that smoke was rising from the uppermost stories of the building.
I couldn’t look away, because while Matt Lauer and Katie Couric were talking, a second plane flew into the other WTC tower. Fear gripped me, as it did all of us, the moment we saw that second plane.
This was no accident.
Katie Couric and Matt Lauer were speechless. And our long national nightmare was just beginning.
haken and in disbelief, I walked up the main hallway to let my principal, Wayne Vickers, know what had happened. I suggested he come take a look. When Dr. Vickers saw the television, he made a choice that I barely understood at the time but appreciate today.
“Make sure this doesn’t go out to all the classrooms,” he told me, aware of the school-wide hookup I was commanding at that moment.
“Why not?” I asked, incredulously. How could anyone not be drawn immediately to these horrible images?
“This is a K-12 unit school. I don’t want the young students to be disturbed by this. They need to hear about it from their parents.”
The events that unfolded that day have marked an entire generation with raised terror threats, stricter airport security, enforced zero-tolerance laws, and of course, wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The departure from Afghanistan the past few weeks was an ignominious end to America’s longest war. We went there to track down the terrorists who attempted to destroy us, and in the process captured and/or killed the masterminds of that horrible event. We also attempted to bring democracy to a part of the world that doesn’t seem to appreciate it. Judging by the fact that the Afghans did not have the will to fight, the past few weeks have seen one sad image after another as the Taliban claimed province after province, city after city. It’s as if we were never there at all.
As some military experts have opined, this was the ending everyone expected, it was just a matter of when. There is plenty of credit and blame to go around, but nobody can dispute the bravery and heroism of our armed forces, who spent two decades serving multiple tours of duty in a radical, anti-American desert land. We may not have converted them into the United States of Afghanistan, but we did what we said we would do: we tracked down the terrorists and kept them from attacking us again over these twenty years.
Twenty years. It seems like only yesterday, but yet it is somehow an eternity. For an earlier generation, Pearl Harbor changed their view of the world. For people like me who grew up in peacetime, September 11 was a shock to the system and a horrifying realization that the United States was vulnerable to the types of attacks unleashed on less stable places around the globe.
That evening, when both houses of Congress joined on the Capitol steps and sang a spontaneous rendition of “God Bless America,” it seemed as if the world was coming to an end. And, to a degree, the world we knew before September 11, 2001 had indeed ended.
We will never forget the heroes of that day, of the firefighters in New York City or the passengers on United 93 as they stormed the cockpit and fought off the hijackers.
And I will never forget where I was that morning, watching it all happen, then fighting back the tears as I raised the most beautiful American flag I’d ever seen.