I remember a line from a violent and disturbing movie I saw many years ago, back when I sometimes watched movies like that. A man with a mental disability had been hired to build a fence. The homeowners watched him as he stood and held a board, turning it one way then another as he thought intently about some aspect of the construction. He finally came to the owners and asked, “Is this fence being built to keep people out or to keep people in?”
We all have our own challenges, but most of us would understand the same proper fence would do either of the jobs the fellow had in mind. A fence, or a hedge, is a barrier. It keeps people out or in by restricting access to one side or the other of the space it traverses.
The word “hedge” is used in both the restrictive and protective senses in the Old Testament book of Job. Consider Job's words: “Why is light given to a man whose way is hidden, whom God has hedged in?” (Job 3:23). And, “He has walled up my way, so that I cannot pass, and he has set darkness upon my paths” (Job 19:8). Job felt and saw the restrictive side. He suffered so much — lost so much. He did not know the divine purpose behind the misery God allowed Satan to pour out on him. He felt trapped, blocked from where he wanted to go and be.
But Satan saw the protective side of the hedge. He said God had insulated Job from difficulty and doubted Job’s loyalty to God would last if he had to suffer. “Have you not put a hedge around him and his house and all that he has, on every side? You have blessed the work of his hands, and his possessions have increased in the land. But stretch out your hand and touch all that he has, and he will curse you to your face” (Job 1:10-11). Satan was wrong about Job. But his words still illustrate the other purpose of a barrier. He saw God’s hedge around Job as protection.
Really, both senses are in both pictures, aren’t they? The chainlink fence around the playground protects the children inside and restricts them from the busy street nearby. The fence around the prison, topped with razor wire, restrains the inmates from running away and protects the nearby public from violent prisoners who might harm them if they escaped. The guardrails along the road restrict our vehicles from leaving the highway, and protect us from going over a cliff or into oncoming traffic.
I wonder if we sometimes misunderstand the very similar purpose of God’s restraining commandments. God’s laws are expressions of his character and nature, and they are given for our own good (Deuteronomy 10:13). It is true God restricts us from certain behaviors (most famously, the “You shall nots” of the Ten Commandments). But it’s also true “no good thing does He withhold from those who walk uprightly” (Psalm 84:11). So God’s restriction is benevolent, not punitive. The Lord erects barriers to protect — not deprive — His children.
Do we trust God enough to see the graciousness of His will, regardless of whether it is protecting or restricting us? When we’re pressing against the hedge of restraint because our flesh wants what’s on the other side, it is His grace in the sharp prickly thorns that hold us back. And when we find calm peace in the face of danger or uncertainty, the peace of God that guards our hearts and minds is also an expression of His grace.
May our gracious Father grant us wisdom and spiritual maturity to give thanks for both his restriction and protection — both sides of the hedge.
