Before moving to Tallassee, I taught several years at Zion Chapel School, a rural K-12 unit school in the Coffee County school system.
I have often written and said that some of the sweetest memories of my career happened there; the fact that those people were so kind to a young band director who barely knew what he was doing made the experience that much more special. In fact, our band director at Tallassee, Mrs. Melanie Skeen, was a student of mine for four years at Zion Chapel.
Some of the strangest things happened while I worked there, however. Just recently I remembered an incident in a second grade music classroom.
There was a disabled man in the Jack community – a quadriplegic – who found what my co-workers called a “mail order bride”. He had been corresponding with a Russian woman who eventually moved to Jack and began living with the man.
She brought her children with her.
One was in the second grade, and his name was Vladimir (Vlad for short, spelled Владимир).
There were many discussions about how to handle a child who was, literally, airdropped from Russia into a rural Alabama community where the likelihood of someone speaking Russian was essentially nil.
We had attended an inservice the previous year about a school system in north Alabama whose population went from 95 percent white, English-speaking to 70 percent Hispanic, Spanish-speaking over the course of one school year and how they dealt with the changes.
A crash course in Russian seemed appropriate, so off I went.
My wife’s brother had recently met and married a Ukrainian girl he met online, so my in-laws had a Russian dictionary handy.
I decided to bone up on my Cyrillic skills – which were about as good as this second grader’s English.
Over a weekend, I studied ways to write sentences for my lesson plan on the board, so as to be able to communicate with this kid.
Vlad sat in class and was as jumpy as any second-grade boy; he spoke in Russian, but no one understood him.
And now – my James Bond moment. My trip beyond the Iron Curtain.
Armed with my trusty resources, I wrote the following on the board: Командующий Цыпленок
(Komanduyushchiy Tsyplenok).
All of a sudden, Vladimir was on his feet, clucking loudly, and moving his arms back and forth like … well, a chicken.
As it turned out, what I thought was “Commandant Bird” was actually “Mister Chicken”.
And Vladimir clucked around that room the rest of the period. The other students all started doing the chicken, as well, for the rest of my music “lesson”.
Maybe I should represent the United States at the next G-8 summit to speak with this other guy named Vladimir.