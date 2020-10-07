You know I’ve come to understand why the mummies are always iller than a hornet who has just been disturbed by the peaceful protest of an encroaching Zero Turn when they are first awoken by some overzealous archaeologist or erstwhile adventurer. Think about it: If the last memory on this earth was being wrapped in gauze and having something short of a railroad spike shoved halfway up to your prefrontal cortex, that’ll change a fella’s disposition rapidly.
OK, let me back up and tell the story from the beginning. I may or may not have COVID-19.
And I say that because according to the official “hey, you might have the ’Rona” checklist I tallied nine of the 13 to 16 symptoms, but according to the test, it’s a false negative, which apparently is a thing.
But I’ll get to that in a bit. First, let’s talk statistics.
Now, COVID-19 is highly (and I want you to read that as though it’s being sung by a Broadway chorus) political, ranging up there with multiple conspiracy theories. Political leanings aside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are currently 7.48 million cases of the coronavirus circulating the United States with approximately 210,000 deaths. In the great state of Alabama, there have been a reported 160,000 with 2,559 deaths — my grandad included in that figure as well as many other grandads, granmoms and aunts, uncles, cousins and that one weird guy who always showed up at the family reunion with the vegan tofu dehydrated bacon flavor crunch strips.
No, Mom, that’s not a thing — well the crunch strips, not the medium vegan tofu — and no I’ve never tried it, nor do I have a desire to. Steak and tofu don’t pair together too well, but that’s because it’s 2 a.m. and I’m writing again.
So, back to the story at hand: The fat guy may or may not be down with the sickness.
Diabetes runs in my family but the ’beetus is one of those things that has a certain set of do’s and don’ts. Don’t eat sugar. Do that and you get to keep your feet, legs and right earlobe. Don’t and you start to fall to pieces, literally.
This maybe case of COVID started out as a case of the fall funk. For as long as I have been a fixture on the gridirons and diamonds, I’ve consistently gotten the funk (allergies, sinuses, whatever name you want to apply to them) about midway through the season. It typically knocks me on my keister for a few days. I go see a medical professional and get some drugs and I’m good.
Last Tuesday, it was like that. Woke up and didn’t feel well. Took the day off to convalesce. By the afternoon it was no better so I took the next day off to go seek the help of a medical professional.
The medical professional greeted me by saying … “you look like …” — well I’m going to give you opportunity to finish that sentiment but I’ll let you know it rhymes with the performance of Auburn’s offense in the Georgia game.
I told her the symptoms and expected to get my prescription and go on.
But, because I looked ghoulishly green with a beard, it was determined I was a candidate for a COVID-19 test. I have successfully, up to this point in the pandemic, avoided having anything shoved up my nose but it looked like that was going to be a good day to be violated, nasally.
Ron White, in probably one of his most famous tales of debauchery, said: “I don’t know how many folks they needed to kick my butt, but I know how many they were going to use.”
I empathized.
When she opened the tube and 12 feet of plastic shank slipped out like a katana from its scabbard, I understand.
I didn’t know how much of that pole was needed to reach those unwanted little ’Rona germs, but I knew how much she was going to use. And did she with the vigor. I feel like
I should apologize to her ancestors whom I apparently offended in a past life.
Sweet Christmas.
I’ve never had my eyeball exactly pop out of the socket, but after that third thrust then the twist of that 5-foot-wide chisel planted firmly up inside the uncharted nether regions of my nasal cavity … the thought was there.
The one thing people don’t quite factor into this pandemic is the waiting and what it does to the mind. You question everything wrong with your body. I had a fever (ish), so that’s a symptom. I have sinus and allergies and am breathing through my mouth like an Ohio State fan, so that’s a symptom. My body aches... Well is it because I’m old and sitting in a weird position or is it because of the ’Rona? Well, that’s another symptom. I’m not hungry nor thirsty … nor well … anything beyond just blah. So that’s a symptom. I get winded when I walk... That’s a symptom, or is it because I’m fat?
It doesn’t take much to trigger my anxiety at times, however, this has been rough — analyzing everything then feeling bad because you watch the news and you see the stories of someone being taken to the hospital.
These are weird times we are living in. People get sick then get to feeling guilty for not being sick enough.
The test came back and it was a false negative. So there’s that. According to an August
article in the New England Journal of Medicine, “false-negative results are more consequential because infected persons — who might be asymptomatic — may not be isolated and can infect others.”
So here I sit, at 2:46 in the morning, dealing with some sort of medical malady that may or may not be the virus that started this whole pandemic, that may or may not be contagious, and that may or may not be a figment of my own imagination.
So what’s the answer?
Therein lies the rub. There is none, just a whole lot of hurry up and wait, and worry, and wonder.
I wonder if this is what my granmom went through when she kept testing positive week
after week after week.
It’s that simple.
Griffin Pritchard is a Tallassee native and a regular columnist for The Tribune.