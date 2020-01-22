Have you ever been discouraged? I suspect you have been at some time in the past. I know I have been, more than once, and it's not a very happy feeling. I've been discouraged after failing to do as well as I should have done on some important task. I've been discouraged when other people didn't do what they said they would do. I've been discouraged when long-made plans fell apart because of some unforeseen conflict. Discouragement comes in many flavors. I may not know exactly what discouraged you, but I do know how you felt.
God made us with feelings. He gave us a sense of what is right and wrong. Whether we’re discouraged because of ourselves or someone else's behavior, we all need encouragement from time to time.
Good teachers know this. They do more than present the lesson. They care about their students and want them to learn and understand. When a student feels overwhelmed by unfamiliar material and gets discouraged about his ability to learn, a good teacher knows the pupil needs emotional support (encouragement) as well as intellectual support (learning the subject at hand).
A good coach knows it. When his team is losing at halftime, a coach has to do more than just lecture about the rulebook or the playbook. He has to encourage his team to get back out there and play. If the first half has drained their confidence and courage, a great coach knows she has to pour more replacement courage into her players. Remember, the word encourage means to put courage into a person.
Encouragement works because we are creatures of influence. We give and receive encouragement from others. It may be a personal talk or an inspiring example. It could be a phone call at a critical moment or maybe an understanding hug and expression of confidence. Encouragement happens in community.
I believe that's why God made us brothers and sisters in his family or, to use another New Testament image, members of one body. When discouragement comes, we may sometimes talk ourselves out of that sad state. But we're more likely to be encouraged by someone else than by our own self talk.
So God commands his people, the members of the body of Christ, to speak words that build each other up (Ephesians 4:29). We're supposed to encourage one another every day to keep each other from unbelief and forsaking God (Hebrews 3:12). We're supposed to encourage one another and provoke each other to love and good works (Hebrews 10:24-25). These multiple repetitions of the command to encourage one another underline the importance of doing it.
I suspect more Christians quit trying to do right because of discouragement than persecution. When we're embarrassed or our feelings are hurt, we need some support and encouragement. Perhaps you’ve been lifted up (as I have) by someone who cared enough to come to you with encouraging words in a difficult time. I trust you were grateful and realized what an important role that person played at a critical time in your life. If you and I know how much it means from personal experience, how can we not take our responsibility to "pay it forward" to someone else around us in need? Because this problem is so common, it's not hard to find someone to encourage.
God may use someone else if you don't do what you should to encourage someone in your path. That may take care of the person's need, but it does not address your unwillingness to obey a clear specific command. We're disobeying the golden rule to do unto others as we'd have them do unto us when we fail to encourage. We're also guilty of breaking the second greatest command — we fail to love our neighbors as we should when we won’t encourage someone we could help.
Even if it takes a little time, makes us feel awkward or moves the focus off of ourselves for a while, it's very important to be an encourager. The last thing I want to do is discourage you about our failure to do this important task. But I do want to encourage you to start doing it if you're not already doing it. If you're afraid, ask God (the God of encouragement, Romans 15:5) to give you the courage, wisdom and grace to be a good encourager. You can make a big difference in someone’s life when you encourage them.