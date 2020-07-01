I’m in my mancave on this beautiful Sunday morning singing.
“Even when the dark comes crashing through, when you need a friend to carry you, when you’re lost and look around, you will be found.”
The lyrics above are from the anthem of the Tony Award-winning, Broadway production “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Yes, I sing show tunes in my mancave; don’t judge me.
But it seems perfect considering all that’s going on in the world. There are so many forces working to keep things divided and to keep a cauldron of anger burning and smoke stemming and circling from all directions. It’s causing simple and plain human decency to fall by the wayside because it’s not “on brand” or “trending” or you can’t make a TikTok dance out of just being good to one another.
The television news media and talking heads on the specialized political channels have been in the midst of a feeding frenzy because the darkness is creeping into our lives from all sides. They are fueled by the fact bad news leads, but you have to find a balance.
The balance was “Some Good News” created by John Krasinski — Jim from “The Office” or “Jack Ryan” from Amazon Prime — who made it his goal to share some good news in the midst of all that’s going on in the world.
And he did that in various ways.
In the first episode, a little girl was heartbroken because her chance to see “Hamilton” in New York was kyboshed because of COVID-19. He brought Hamilton to her as the entire company (even some past actors) Zoomed in to perform Alexander Hamilton to this young girl’s delight and to the delight of viewers around the world. But he kept going by helping a girl from Alabama have her prom, which ultimately turned into an international flash mob of sorts then organized a global graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.
He literally spent eight weeks being that candle that pierced the encroaching darkness.
But that’s all darkness is really, the absence of light.
Forbes author Paul Jankowski wrote: “Have you ever contemplated the power of one candle … The Earth’s surface curves out of sight at a distance of 3 miles. But our visual acuity extends far beyond the horizon line. If the Earth were flat, you could see the flame of a candle flickering up to 30 miles away.”
Imagine how illuminated the world would be if we all chose to be candles instead of divided into agents of darkness focusing on things that matter only to us, worried about our own barely lit flames.
But wow, the positive things we could do in this world if we stopped and actually allowed our flames to be fueled by good news.
One of my best friends programs the annual conference for the National Downs Syndrome Congress and this year was supposed to be held in New Orleans. But with the coronavirus reigning down and cases surging on the daily, a pivot was made to a virtual conference branded “Conference from Your Couch.” And in a selfish way, I’m glad this happened.
One of the highlights of this conference, which brings together a crowd of around 3,500 people with a supporting cast of more than 600 volunteers, is the last night dance.
While physical proximity was frowned upon, the dance still happened — just virtually in a Zoom session with an ongoing stream of consciousness chat. The music played and these kids danced. They danced their everloving hearts out, and we sat back and watched.
For two hours there was no us and them, white and black, Democrat and Republican; it was about fun. It was about seeing smiles and laughter being flies on a virtual wall as these kids and their parents — yes, the parents popped by and busted a move or two — made the best of a situation that’s completely out of their control.
The world as we know it has forever changed, but the change doesn’t have to be a dedicated move toward darkness and finding reasons to be offended.
The change can be one of light and brilliance and connectivity.
One candle flame could be seen for 30 miles. Let that thought flicker for a few minutes.
You will be found.
It’s that simple.
Griffin Pritchard is a longtime correspondent and weekly columnist for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.