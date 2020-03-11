I had the opportunity to tour the east ide mill site this past Friday, and I can tell you firsthand, it's a mess. We are not talking a few burnt blocks and bricks — no, there's much more than that.
What is left behind are remains of the pinnacle of the industrial revolution — a time when industry success came at the cost of the environment.
The industrial revolution was a time when the manufacturing of goods transitioned from smaller shops to large factories. This brought many changes in culture as people moved from rural areas to big cities in order to work. Believe it or not, in the late 1800s and the early 1900s Tallassee was a pretty big city.
This city was built on the backbone of industry. The mill company built the school, library, hospital and so much more. Then one day, it stopped.
The mill closed its doors after a day of production for the last time in 2005.
Luckily, just as Tallassee has a rich past, it can have an abundant future.
Can you imagine the railroad trestle bridge connecting both sides of the Tallapoosa with a riverwalk on the east side? I think it's a great vision — one that, with proper planning and diligence, can be carried to fruition.
The Tallapoosa River is a spectacular sight. Whether it's a calm day when the river is slowly drifting by or, like last week, after heavy rainfall when the rapids are angry, it's beautiful.
We are lucky to have this resource in our backyard and I believe it could be crucial in moving the city in a positive future direction.
Students with Auburn University's School of Architecture Planning and Landscape visited the site Friday afternoon. They climbed from one end of the mill complex to the other, taking notes and jotting down info the entire time. They were like sponges, soaking up knowledge. For them, this is an opportunity to learn and grow. But it could be so much more.
Who knows, maybe one of these students will create a vision for the desolate site that will carry it and Tallassee into the future and beyond.
No matter what the students come up with, one thing is certain: Everyone wants to see the old mill cleaned up. I just hope everyone understands what a huge undertaking it will be. It will not take days, weeks or months. It could very well take years to complete the project — years.
Carmen Rodgers is the staff writer for The Tribune.