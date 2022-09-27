Call it one of those “I-knew-it-was-around-here-someplace” revelations…about which you weren't completely sure until it happened.
My father’s unique college football experiences before and after World War II have been documented in print before. There were feature articles in the sports sections of newspapers in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Lexington, Kentucky, as well as a 2010 column in the Tallassee Tribune by this writer.
There was also Pop’s autobiography, released in 2013 when he was 90 years old.
However, for anyone who might not have read any of those narratives, the long story short on that period of his life is that he played five legitimate college football seasons—two at the University of Kentucky, one at the University of New Mexico, and another two at Kentucky (and Paul “Bear” Bryant was the UK coach in those last two seasons, ’46 and ‘47).
The ’45 season at New Mexico happened because he was stationed at Kirtland Field with the U.S. Army Air Forces. He was the first player in the history of the Sun Bowl to score two passing touchdowns.
And he played under a phony name during his solitary season in Albuquerque.
In recent times, our household has been methodically going through numerous items that would probably be considered “heirlooms,” as they have been handed down through more than one generation.
A few of them would probably be considered valuable antiques, if they were for sale. A curved-front, tiger-striped oak china cabinet that is over 100 years old is exemplary.
Other items aren’t particularly valuable, monetarily, but they’re important as having been owned by deceased family members, so call that facet “familial memorabilia.”
Oftentimes they’re tools of the trade from whatever occupation in which the decedent worked. Articles ranging from briefcases to musical instruments to, well…tools are nostalgic reminders of a loved one’s (usually laudable) working career.
Scrapbooks? Practically requisite.
There are often awards from athletic endeavors—usually trophies or plaques. However, such bright and shiny objects might also have been presented for achievements outside the realm of sports; they might be sales rewards or accolades for producing a record amount of manufactured goods.
I knew that my father had a scrapbook on his athletic achievements. I vaguely recall having seen it around two decades ago, and had thought it was in storage in a cedar chest I inherited. Said chest was in a storage room, underneath a huge pile of other “optional” items.
Pop crossed the way a little over seven years at the age of 92. I don’t recall seeing the scrapbook or other sports memorabilia (other than a letterman’s jacket) when my brother and I went through his belongings a few months after his death.
A couple of weeks ago I was rummaging through some large guitar shipping cartons in our attic, looking for something that an appropriate size for an instrument I planned on giving away. I spotted a box that was smaller than the guitar cartons, and its contents included Pop’s scrapbook and other sports memorabilia. I guess I’d gotten it when I was researching material for his book, then misplaced it and forgot about it.
And going through the contents of the scrapbook and the carton was once again an enthralling personal experience. Some of the newspaper clippings were in extraordinary condition to be over 85 years old—a mid-1930s story with a photo showed Pop in his hand-built soapbox racer along with a dozen other boys and their vehicles. He was in the sixth grade when that event took place in downtown Montgomery (and he came in second).
I flipped one particularly page and discovered his silver-gray athletic letter from his solitary season at New Mexico. I stared at it for a few moments, silently reflecting on how and why my old man had earned it.
These days, football games are all too often large, loud, pyrotechnic-enhanced productions, with tens of thousands of raging fans bellowing their delight or displeasure.
Times were, of course, much simpler when my father briefly trod the gridiron in Albuquerque as a temporary student at UNM just so he could play football before returning to his own institution of higher learning.
Because he simply loved the game.