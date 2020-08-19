After what may end up being the weirdest offseason of my entire life, high school football will get started this week, as players will hit the field under the lights for the first time Thursday. In past columns, I have admitted preseasons rankings and predictions do not hold much ground and are often going to be wrong but nonetheless, I continue to put mine out there.
There are still a lot of unknowns with every team in the county this season but that’s not going to stop me from making a few predictions to get the year started. So, if you are a coach or player who likes to use my incorrect picks as a source of motivation, whether you want to live up to expectations or surpass them, this column is for you.
I want to start with the team I believe will be the best team in the county and that is Stanhope Elmore.
The Mustangs have the defense of a state title contender and a much-more balanced offense than in years past. They may also have the biggest surprise of the season with sophomore running back Antonio Trone. I see this team racking up at least 10 wins with a region title and a quarterfinal appearance if we get to play into November.
Those picks may be more fuel for Wetumpka than anyone else as it is looking to stop a two-year losing streak to the Mustangs and get back on top of the region. Even with extra experience, it is hard to believe in Wetumpka’s defense after some of last year’s performances and the offense may lack the star power to make up for it against big opponents.
With that being said, there’s a lot to like about some of the newer faces on offense and it seems unlikely there is too much of a drop off in production with how well that system has worked in previous seasons. Wetumpka may still wind up being Stanhope’s toughest challenge in the region and should be in contention to claim a playoff game at the new stadium.
Tallassee, Holtville and Elmore County are all competing in the same region for a playoff spot and it’s not going to be easy for any of them to get there.
The Tigers are bringing back a ton of skill players from last season and should see success through several avenues of attack. I’m not sure who I would put money on to end the season with the most total offense between Marciano Smith, Jalyn Daniels and Zavion Carr. Those options should lead the Tigers back to the postseason for the first time since 2017 and I believe they will be good enough to clinch a home game in the first round.
Holtville cannot catch a break when it comes to jumping classifications. Every time the Bulldogs find some success, they have made the jump and history has shown they have not been able to carry any momentum when making that jump.
However, it is hard not to believe in the progress this program has made and with so many returning starters, Holtville should at least be in competition with most of the teams in its region. This region could be a jumbled mess for the fourth seed and just two wins could get you a playoff spot. I believe the Bulldogs can get that job done and make a third consecutive trip to the postseason.
With the Bulldogs taking up the final playoff spot, that will likely leave Elmore County out in the cold once again. Last year’s depth issues may not be as big as last season but with the move to 5A, it’s likely to make a difference once again. There are a lot of new faces including plenty of sophomores who will see the field and while the win total may go up, it is hard to see the Panthers pushing into the top four in the region.
Edgewood may have escaped a region with Autauga but this year’s region has more depth so the Wildcats will have more competition for claiming a home playoff game. Fortunately, Edgewood counters that with plenty of experience. These Wildcats are capable of going a step further in the playoffs and could be making their way to Troy.
Of course, these predictions could end up being meaningless with a full season still being in doubt. So here’s some bulletin board material for all you fans.
My prediction is we do not get to finish this season. After seeing what I have seen in public, it is hard to have faith in this season not getting shut down.
So, everyone, including myself, should do their best to prove me wrong. Don’t go hang out in big crowds in public. Don’t get close to someone outside of your own household unless absolutely necessary. And please, for the season, wear a mask when you do.